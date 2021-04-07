Ella Staples hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift host Hancock County to a 10-9 come-from-behind softball victory over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday at Vastwood Park.
The Lady Hornets (4-2) scored four runs in the final inning to prevail.
Kylie Westerfield and Emmalynn Higdon each had three hits to pace Hancock’s 13-hit attack. Lily Roberts added a solo homer.
Sophia Wilkins belted a pair of doubles for Muhlenberg County, which slipped to 1-3.
Roberts picked up the pitching victory in relief.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 101 133 0 — 9-12-2
HANCOCK COUNTY 011 301 4 — 10-13-1
WP-Roberts. LP-Rose. 2B-S. Wilkins 2, Rose, J. Wilkins (M), Higdon, Staples (H). 3B-McFarling (H). JR-Roberts (H).
BASEBALL APOLLO SPLITS AT BARDSTOWNApollo High School split two games at the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial in Bardstown.
The Eagles beat John Hardin, 12-0.
Tanner Klee, Dan St. Claire, Dayton Brown and Josh Mayse each recorded two RBIs for Apollo. Klee was 2-for-4.
Harrison Bowman picked up the pitching win with three strikeouts for Apollo.
Central Hardin beat Apollo 11-2. Max Holder hit a triple that scored a run for Apollo, now 5-2. Tristin Crusenberry took the loss for Apollo.
MONDAY RESULT HANCOCK COUNTY 12, WHITESVILLE
TRINITY 1
Cole Dixon went 3-for-4 and scored three runs for the visiting Hornets. Drew Lyday scored three runs with a base hit.
