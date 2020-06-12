Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that a Bracken County woman and a Mason County man have been indicted for sexual crimes against a non-human animal.
The indictments by a Mason County grand jury are believed to be Kentucky’s first charge of bestiality since passage of a 2019 state law making sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.
A news release from Cameron’s office said the grand jury on Monday indicted Nolene Renee Horn, 44, of Bracken County, and Christopher S. Jones, 50, of Mason County, each on two counts of sexual crimes against an animal and two counts of torture of a dog, a Class A misdemeanor. The misdemeanor is punishable by 90 to 120 days in prison and a $500 fine.
“This type of heinous and obscene crime cannot go unpunished,” said Cameron. “I am grateful for the Maysville police department’s diligent investigation of this case, and our Office of Special Prosecutions is pleased to assist Mason County by prosecuting the case on behalf of the commonwealth.”
The Maysville police department investigated the case, and the Boone County sheriff’s office provided forensic support.
After the investigation, the attorney general’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case for the state.
Kentucky’s 2019 General Assembly unanimously approved a bill sponsored by Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, that outlawed bestiality. The new law took effect last June 27.
Efforts to criminalize bestiality in Kentucky had fallen short in legislative sessions before 2019.
Adams said there had been resistance to the legislation over property rights. She said there was a false fear that authorities could come onto a farm, inspect animals and possibly confiscate them.
Under the bill, sexual contact with non-human creatures means any act committed between a person and an animal for the purpose of sexual arousal, sexual gratification, abuse or financial gain.
A person would be guilty of sexual crimes against an animal if he or she has sexual contact with an animal, gains financially from subjecting the animal to sexual contact or assists another person to engage in sexual contact with an animal.
The law does not apply to accepted veterinary practices, such as artificial insemination of an animal for reproductive purposes, and accepted animal husbandry practices, such as grooming and care for an animal.
If a person is convicted of bestiality, the court also could order the violator to give up all his or her animals and not own or work in a place with animals for at least five years after completion of the imposed sentence.
The violator also must attend a treatment program or obtain counseling at his or her expense and reimburse the agency caring for the animal that was abused.
