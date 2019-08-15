Governor sets special election for House seat
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has set a special election to fill a House of Representatives vacancy for a seat in parts of two Kentucky counties.
Republican Rep. Diane Murray St. Onge resigned effective Monday to move to California. She has represented parts of Kenton and Boone counties since 2013.
The special election for the 63rd District seat will be Nov. 5.
State Fair changes tickets for veterans, military
LOUISVILLE -- The Kentucky State Fair has changed the way veterans and active duty military members can get complimentary tickets to the event, which starts its 11-day run Thursday in Louisville.
WLKY-TV reports the fair is working with Vet Tix this year to process and ship physical tickets. Service members previously used military IDs online to get digital tickets, but Kentucky Venues spokesman Ian Cox said feedback indicated veterans and service members didn't prefer that method.
Any active duty military member, honorably discharged veterans or families of those killed in action can register for a Vet Tix account at VetTix.org . There is a $9 shipping fee.
Military members can also visit the on-site ticket counter before Military Day, which is Sunday, show their military IDs and get free tickets for that day.
Indiana duo sues Uber over fatal fight with Kentucky driver
LOUISVILLE -- An Indiana couple is suing Uber over a fatal fight with a Kentucky driver they say pulled a gun on them last summer.
The Courier Journal reports the lawsuit by Natalie Strand and her husband, Gregory Strand Jr., accuses Uber of not protecting customers or properly vetting Michael Wallace. Louisville Metro police have said Wallace had a history of medical problems.
The lawsuit filed this month says the Strands wanted to add an extra person to their ride, causing an argument and fight. It says Gregory Strand disarmed Wallace and held him in an arm lock. It says Wallace told the Strands he couldn't breathe and later died at a hospital.
Uber said it can't comment on the lawsuit. Its policies say drivers shouldn't accept additional passengers for safety reasons.
Man arrested on child porn charges for second time
LANCASTER -- A Kentucky man on parole for a child pornography conviction a decade ago was arrested again and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.
The Kentucky attorney general's office told news outlets 40-year-old Arthur Eugene Butler had served five years in federal prison on his prior conviction and had less than a month left on parole.
The attorney general's office said detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led to Butler's most recent arrest.
He's charged with 100 felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Federal court records show Butler was caught with CDs containing child porn in 2009 and he admitted to having more than 20 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
