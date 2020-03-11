Gov. Andy Beshear recommended the state’s long-term care facilities limit visitation except in cases where a loved one is receiving end-of-life care.
Beshear made the announcement Tuesday morning during a press conference about coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“I understand the gravity of this step,” he said.
However, Beshear said he and state health officials want to avoid a situation similar to the Seattle-area nursing home, which is the site of the nation’s worst outbreak of COVID-19. As of Monday, 19 deaths had been linked to that facility, and news agencies report 31 additional confirmed cases in the nursing home.
People over the age of 65 and in poor health are more vulnerable to the virus.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services posted these guidelines for nursing homes:
• Only residents who are receiving end-of-life care should be allowed visits.
• Staff should take visitors’ temperatures at the front desk before they are allowed to enter a nursing home.
• Visitors with no fever (below 100 degrees) must be escorted to and from patients’ rooms. Visitors with a fever should not be allowed to enter facilities.
• At no time should visitors be allowed out of their loved one’s room without an escort.
Wellington Parc of Owensboro started following the state’s guidelines Tuesday morning, said Philip Travis, administrator.
As an Alzheimer’s facility, outside doors remain locked, so visitors don’t have automatic entry. Travis said staff met visitors at the door Tuesday to let them know about the new state guidelines.
“We’re receiving phone calls and are notifying people that way,” he said.
Phone calls started to ramp up after news hit about the Seattle-area nursing home, Travis said.
Signature HealthCARE operates nursing homes in Owensboro and Calhoun.
Because of COVID-19, the company is limiting visitor access at its facilities.
“All essential visitors and stakeholders must enter (the) facility through one locked point of entry and exit only,” Ann Bowdan Wilder, communications manager, said in a press release. “Upon arrival, and before being granted access, all essential visitors and stakeholders will be screened for recent travel, illness and exposure to individuals identified having COVID-19.”
Also, regular visiting hours at Signature HealthCARE facilities have been temporarily suspended.
One unit of the Carmel Home in Owensboro has been quarantined since Sunday due to an outbreak of Type-A flu, said Karla Bell, business manager. Six of 79 residents in the assisted living unit have been diagnosed with the flu.
The facility’s skilled nursing unit, which has 36 residents, had not been affected. Visitors are allowed in that unit after a temperature check, but they must wear face masks.
The Carmel Home flu quarantine is stricter than the state’s recommendations, Bell said. “We’re not even letting family members in (the assisted living unit).”
She expects the quarantine to be in place through Friday. If it is lifted after that, the nursing home will implement state guidelines, Bell said.
During Tuesday morning’s press conference, Beshear acknowledged the new visitation policy for nursing homes might be difficult for families.
“There are Kentuckians out there who worry they might not be able to see their loved one,” he said. “I get that, but right now, we are making sure that we are protecting the life, health and safety of individuals in those facilities.”
For more information about COVID-19 in Kentucky or to read the state’s guidelines for nursing home visitations, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
