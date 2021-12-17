Jimmy Staton, president and CEO of Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, will leave the Owensboro-based utility on Feb. 28, after five years in the post.
He will then become president and CEO of Santee Cooper, a South Carolina electric utility that serves more than 2 million people in that state.
Staton was named president of Southern Star in November 2016, replacing Jerry Morris, who retired.
A news release said the board of directors will work with the company’s senior leadership to ensure a smooth transition to a new CEO.
In the interim, Julie Dill, board chair, will become executive chair, and effective Jan. 1, Shawn Patterson, Southern Star’s COO and vice-president and Tami Wilson, the company’s CFO and vice-president, will each be promoted to executive vice-president.
Dill said in a news release that Staton “positioned the company as a leader in the natural gas midstream space through various innovation, growth, technology, and safety initiatives. He also built a dedicated team that will continue to focus on our customers, communities and other stakeholders as we move Southern Star forward as a reliable natural gas provider.”
Staton said, “My five years with Southern Star have been the absolute highlight of my career. Southern Star is an organization of wonderful team members who have accomplished so much over the last five years. I have no words to express the affection I have for the entire team, and I thank them, and the Southern Star Board, for allowing me to be their leader during this time.”
In May, Staton and Dave Roberts, distribution general manager at UniFirst Corp., began a movement to bring more diversity to the community.
A news release from Santee Cooper quoted Station saying, “As a long-time customer, I’m excited to be joining the great team of people at Santee Cooper. I look forward to working with our customers and state leaders to ensure safe, reliable and responsive energy service for South Carolina going forward.”
Staton has owned a home in North Myrtle Beach for about 15 years.
“In addition to his deep experience in all aspects of electric utility operations, Jimmy brings specific successes in areas that are key for Santee Cooper, including rebuilding trust with our key stakeholders and continuing to keep operating costs down,” Peter McCoy, Santee Cooper board chairman, said in a news release. “He was recruited to NiSource (one of Staton’s previous employers) and successfully helped that entity improve its relationships with customers, regulators and Wall Street, and he helped Dominion Electric (another of his previous employers) drive down costs in its distribution business.”
Dill has more than 35 years of experience in the energy industry and has been a member of the Southern Star board of directors since 2019.
Prior to her retirement, she served as the chief communications officer for Spectra Energy Corp from 2013 until Spectra’s merger with Enbridge, Inc. in February 2017.
She has also served as the president and CEO of Spectra Energy Partners, President of Union Gas Limited and served in various financial and operational roles with Duke Energy, Duke Energy International and Shell Oil Company.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
