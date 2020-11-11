The Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee is back on schedule and prepared to whittle down their recommendations to Daviess Fiscal Court.
At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, committee chair Aloma Dew, along with committee members Kenny Barr, Tim Kline, Wesley Acton and Anne Damron, are scheduled to present their respective suggestions for discussion with the intent of narrowing down their eventual recommendations to Fiscal Court to three, said Dew.
This narrowing of options was supposed to have taken place on Oct. 28 but Damron, speaking on behalf of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, stymied the process when she announced to her fellow committee members that the UDC not only had a list of five suitable locations, but were ready to take the issue to court.
“I talked to several people and they say that they have a deed and that they own the statue and are prepared to sue,” she said during the meeting. “They have two lawyers as well as five locations where they would like to see the statue placed. They have the money for a suit; they own the statue and have the deed. ... I didn’t ask what their places were; I felt that if they wanted me to know they would have told me. ... I don’t really know their plan, but I think if they don’t like the place that is chosen then they will step in. They have two lawyers and plenty of money and plan to pursue this.”
In response, the committee voted unanimously to extend the public input deadline to Nov. 9 to allow the UDC the opportunity to be a constructive part of the process.
The UDC has remained silent.
Now that the extension is over, the committee is back on schedule with the hopes of finalizing a resolution to the court in the coming weeks, said Dew.
“We are back on schedule,” she said. “Each member will give their top three choices and we will try to narrow it down through discussion to the top three recommendations for the court. Once those are agreed upon, I will begin writing the resolution that we will approve at the next meeting. There is no point in waiting any longer. We had very few responses in the extension period with two or three people writing in to say, ‘don’t move it,’ but that has already been decided. I hope the committee can agree that even though some places have said no that that is not our job to disregard them. Our job is to determine the top three places and the rest is up to the Fiscal Court. That is our charge for tomorrow (Wednesday).
Fiscal Court voted unanimously on Aug. 6 to establish a committee that would help provide options as to where to relocate the 120-year-old Confederate soldier statue that resides on the courthouse lawn at Third and Frederica streets.
The statue, as with other Confederate monuments across the country, has been a point of controversy as racial tensions have escalated this year with the police-involved shootings of Blacks.
The Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. The meeting will be broadcast on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
