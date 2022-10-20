HENDERSON — From Civil War cannon to World War II encampments, from Jeeps to half-tracks, from the whirl of helicopter blades to the thrum of small aircraft, you can see it all in your own backyard.
The Seventh Annual Military History Show will once again take over the Henderson-Oxford Airport on Saturday, Oct. 29, and everyone in the area is invited. Admission is free.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., re-enactors from several eras of our country’s history will take over the field next to the main hangar to share their interest and knowledge, and they’re always more than willing to answer questions about their displays. Military vehicles of all types will be there, too, and visitors can check them out at their leisure. And, as usual, firing demonstrations will take place throughout the afternoon.
Once again, helicopter rides will be available for those of you who want a birds-eye view of the show, and various vendors will be available offering all types of merchandise. The Silent Auction will be back with lots of great items donated by area businesses and individuals.
Bring the kids and grandkids — it’s a rare opportunity to see history, to bring to life what they read about in books. And it’s a great way for everyone to brush up on a little history in a family-friendly, open-air setting. If you’re a history buff, come spend an afternoon with us.
Remember, the show is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the event will once again benefit the Veterans Affairs Committee of Granville County. If you need more information, or if you’d like to donate or be a sponsor, contact Harry Coombs at 919-691-7697.
