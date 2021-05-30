The 288-square-foot barber shop at 1801 W. Second St. began life in 1950 as Frozen Whip, an ice cream stand belonging to Lillie and Cyril Oberst.
A few years later, it became LeBold’s Dairy Maid.
And then, Sandy Stovall, the current owner of what’s been Stovall’s Barber Shop for nearly half a century, says, “My uncle, Clarence Redfern, opened a barber shop here in the early 1960s.”
She said, “Dad came to work with him in 1967 and bought it in 1972.”
Hartsel Hughes Stovall continued to cut hair in the building until his death in 2015.
His daughter, who had been working beside him since 1997, took over the business then.
And she brought in Chris Belcher, a retired firefighter, to take over the second chair in the shop.
“This month is my 25th anniversary here,” Stovall said last week. “I was the only female barber in Owensboro when I started. There are several of us now.”
She said, “I became a barber so I could work with Dad. I worked with him for 18 years. My son, Kordell, is a barber in Evansville. And my sister, Tonya Howard, is a hairdresser at Kennise Salon & Barber Studio. We’re a hairy family.”
The shop, she said, “stays full most of the time.”
‘Human aquarium’“This is a human aquarium,” Belcher said. “We’re chatting with people all day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Saturday is our busiest day. But we like it like that. It’s standing room only then.”
There’s a big window looking out on West Second Street and plenty of fun things to watch during the day, they say.
Stovall’s is not just a neighborhood barber shop.
People come from all over town as well as Indiana and Bowling Green, Stovall said.
“The ones from Bowling Green come to town on business,” she said. “But the one in Indiana comes here just for a haircut.”
Last spring, during the pandemic, barber shops and several other businesses were closed for 10 weeks to try to halt the spread of coronavirus.
“We reopened last year on May 25 after being shut down for 10 weeks,” Stovall said.
“The parking lot was full and cars were lined up down Dublin Lane,” Belcher said. “And we already had 19 signed up in advance. There were some shaggy heads and some home haircuts that we had to clean up.”
He said, “I never thought I’d be a barber. But somebody talked to me about it when I was about to retire from the fire department after 25 years. I literally left my retirement party and went to Bowling Green to start barber classes. I’ve enjoyed every day. Sandy’s great to work with.”
A shelf above the mirror is lined with football helmets from local schools.
“I went to OHS and put an OHS helmet on the shelf,” Stovall said. “Then, I was cutting the hair of the football coach at Apollo and he brought me one of theirs. And somebody from Catholic High brought me one. And then somebody noticed that I didn’t have Daviess County up there and they brought me one.”
And Belcher added his firefighter’s helmet when he joined the team.
