After 16 years, organizers of the annual Street Legends Car Show have called it quits.
“It is with great consideration and emotion that we inform you that the 2022 event was our final Street Legends Car Show,” the event’s committee announced Sunday on Facebook. “We are proud to say that in the past 16 years, we have donated over $130,000 to local children’s charities.”
According to the announcement, the Aug. 20 car show at Diamond Lake Resort had a record number of participants with 337 cars registered, raising $9,345 for St. Joseph Peace Mission and other Daviess County charities.
Event spokeswoman Janie Cecil told the Messenger-Inquirer that the despite this year’s success, she has increasingly struggled to find volunteers to help keep the event running.
“A lot of us is getting older, and you can’t find young help anymore — especially for volunteering. We hated it, but we can’t do it forever,” Cecil said. “We’ve been asking and asking for years, and nobody steps up. What else can you do?”
Cecil explains that it takes about a month of her time in a given year to organize the weekend-long car show. Throughout the year, she’s constantly working to obtain sponsorships, mailing out cards for preregistration, going to other car shows to distribute flyers, ordering T-shirts and stickers, and performing countless other tasks.
Then, there’s the week of the event itself. Along with helping set up days in advance, Cecil said she braces for anything that can go wrong.
This year, one of the food truck operators had a heart attack the day before the car show, leaving her to scramble to look for alternative food solutions.
The work would be challenging enough if there were a full staff of volunteers, but Cecil said the number of people helping has steadily dwindled over the years.
“Two quit last year because of age, and two more quitting this year,” she said. “That only left me and my husband, our daughter and son-in-law, and a couple other couples — and that was it for next year.”
Cecil assured the Messenger-Inquirer that the decision to discontinue Street Legends is final. If she decides to resume her volunteer work next year, it will be for another event, she said.
Those who already pre-registered for the 2023 Street Legends Car Show can obtain a refund by contacting the Diamond Lake Resort office.
