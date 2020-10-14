Early voting jumped off to a busy start Tuesday for Daviess County Clerk’s Office poll workers.
They were manning the in-person voting centers at the former Burkes Outlet at Towne Square Mall and at the Daviess County Courthouse.
According to Richard House, chief deputy clerk, the two sites combined for 1,559 people who cast a ballot on the first day of early voting.
House said the longest anyone waited at the bigger mall voting center was 20 minutes, which shortened as the day went on.
For County Clerk Leslie McCarty, she was surprised by the large response.
“I didn’t expect this (turnout) at all,” McCarty said. “It’s like it’s the actual (election) day.”
Initially, the courthouse was going to be the only early voting site but the decision was made later to add the mall site to allow for social distancing and voting space.
McCarty said it will cost the county about $8,500 to rent the mall site until Nov. 2.
“It’s not exactly a bargain but I’m thankful to have it,” McCarty said.
Among the voters at the mall site were David and Jennifer Henderson of Owensboro.
David Henderson said early voting was appealing to him because it “spreads the crowd out.”
He added that he preferred casting his ballot in person.
“I’m all for absentee voting — understand ‘absentee’ being the key word there,” Henderson said. “Just mailing out ballots to everybody, I’m not for. I’m here so I don’t need an absentee ballot, so I’m coming out to vote personally.”
During the voting process on Tuesday, House said there was a mixup regarding a poll worker accidentally giving a city voter a county ballot that did not have mayor or city commissioner races on it.
“We corrected it fast,” House said. “The lady who brought it to my attention already ran the ballot through the machine, so there was nothing we could do for her. She wasn’t too happy when she left.”
Both the mall and courthouse early voting sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 2. The courthouse will also be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday for early voting on Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
Out of convenience, House said he would encourage voters to use the mall site over the courthouse.
“We have parking (at the mall),” House said. “The courthouse is open but everything else is going on like car tags. Everybody’s congested and packed down there. So I’m sure it’s hard to find parking.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
