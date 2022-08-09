The first day of school is often a time when children show off their new clothes, but that wasn’t the case for Alma Randolph when she was a student.
“When I was growing up as a disadvantaged child, I dreaded returning to school on the first day because I didn’t have that opportunity — my brothers and I — and so it was an embarrassing time for me,” she said.
Randolph’s experience motivated her to start her Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation, and host an annual back-to-school shopping spree, which had its 29th event on Monday.
“To be able to see these children excited to shop and knowing that this organization is sparing them from those embarrassing moments — it’s very touching,” Randolph told the Messenger-Inquirer as dozens of children swarmed the aisles of Ross Dress for Less.
Randolph said 250 students were the beneficiaries of $100 vouchers to purchase school clothes and shoes this year.
Last year, the shopping took place at Meijer and Kohl’s, while Walmart was the destination of choice in years prior.
With inflation being at its highest rate in decades, Randolph chose this year’s event to take place at discount stores such as Ross, Gabe’s, Burkes Outlet, and Burlington.
“We went out to the discount stores here this year because everything’s so expensive now, so we’re hoping the families are able to stretch that dollar,” she said. “This is the first year we’re shopping out here.”
According to the Randolph, her charity has helped some 16,800 students in its 29 years of operation. Along with the annual back-to-school event, the Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation now also holds the “Hands Up To Succeed” (HUTS) initiative.
“Now, we also go into the homes of the families and upgrade their living conditions by providing bedding and living room furniture — whatever they need to enhance their living conditions,” Randolph said of HUTS.
Randolph stressed that her organization is focused on “hand-ups” rather than “hand-outs” — “because there’s a difference,” she said.
“Families must be either employed or medically disabled to work,” she said. “We always want to help the families that need to focus on paying utility bills and putting food on the table.”
The annual back-to-school event is financially supported via a grant from the Marilyn & William Young Foundation.
“How could you not love this?” Foundation Executive Director Sara Hemingway said of the children picking their favorite outfits to sport on the first day of school. “Our board is always thrilled to support this.”
