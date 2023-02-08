Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades in public, private and home schools in Kentucky are invited to apply to a regional competition of the 2023 National Civics Bee.
The Civics Bee, an initiative by The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is being held in west Kentucky this spring. The Civics Bee is aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Students must submit a 500-word essay by midnight, Feb. 24, to participate.
The regional competition will be held in Paducah on April 22. It's open to the following western Kentucky counties: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the U.S. Chamber, is coordinating the regional competition.
“We hope to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president. “We want to see a large number of students from this area to apply for this opportunity.”
Students can submit their essays online at http://bit.ly/3hoqBsu. The deadline for student essay submissions is before midnight on Feb. 24.
After the application portal closes, essays will be reviewed by a panel of judges and the top 20 students in western Kentucky will be selected to test their civics knowledge and compete in a regional, live quiz competition to be held in Paducah on April 22.
The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place student. The top three winners at the Paducah competition will then have a chance to compete against other middle school students from across the state at the state level competition in Frankfort.
Schools have received information and have been encouraged to distribute information about the essay application process to their students.
For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and for students to submit essays, visit paducahchamber.org/ncb.
