MADISONVILLE — Sue Ellen Lykins Simmons, 60, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville of COVID-19.
She was born Jan. 7, 1961, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Donald Raymond and Mildred Jo Winfree Lykins. Sue graduated from Henderson Community College with a degree in nursing. She worked for several years as an RN for the Community Methodist Hospital in Henderson.
In addition to her father, Donald R. Lykins, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Lykins Seeley.
She is survived by her mother, Mildred W. Lykins of Owensboro; two sons, Stephen R. Midkiff of Owensboro and Nicholas A. Simmons (Candace) of Smiths Grove; two brothers, Don Scot Lykins (Terri) of Hopkinsville and Harold A. Lykins of Louisville; and a granddaughter, Megan Rene Midkiff of Owensboro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
