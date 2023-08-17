Second-year Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has never panicked since arriving in Bowling Green, and, despite the loss of seven starters and several members of his defensive coaching staff, he remains calm, cool and collected as the Hilltoppers prepare for their 2023 season-opener on Sept. 2 against visiting South Florida.
Summers’ contribution were instrumental in helping WKU win nine games last season, and his unit’s surprisingly good performance against a 10-win South Alabama team in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl helped lead the revved-up Hilltoppers to an impressive 44-23 victory.
Now, facing a host of new challenges, Summers, 43, continues to radiate confidence with a warm smile and an ultra positive outlook.
“I’m thrilled to be back for another season,” said Summers, who came to the Hill after serving as a defensive analyst at Florida in 2021. “We have a lot of new elements to our defense — over 25 new players and eight new staff members, but we’ve had a great summer building relationships and creating a culture of accountability and leadership.”
Known for his ability to change schemes and keep opposing defenses off-balance, Summers isn’t willing to give much away regarding the approach for ‘23 — even in the preseason.
“Let’s just say we’ll play to our strengths,” said Summers, who was defensive coordinator at Colorado in 2019 and ‘20. “We want to play complementary defense with our explosive offense, take the ball away, and make teams kick field goals. It’s a pretty simple plan, really. Now, we have to go out and execute it.”
In 2022, Western ranked 44th nationally among 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense, and the Hilltoppers’ average of 2.3 takeaways (interceptions and fumble recoveries) per game trailed only Illinois (2.5), which led the nation in total defense.
“Coach Summers does a great job with our defense,” WKU fifth-year head coach Tyson Helton said. “He throws so many things at our opponents with pressures, slants, different looks, and he approaches it like an offensive coordinator. He’s going to take away the things our opponents want to do. He’s going to make them uncomfortable and uncertain.
“We lost some really good football players off the defense, but the pieces are there for (Summers) to put together an outstanding unit — I’m really excited about our possibilities on that side of the football.”
Hilltopper junior linebacker JaQues Evans, the Conference USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, echoes Helton’s sentiments about Summers.
“Coach Summers always keeps it fresh,” Evans said, with a grin. “He’s always changing things around, giving (the opposition) different looks, and you can see the effect it has on our opponents. South Alabama couldn’t figure out what was going on (early in the New Orleans Bowl), and by the time they adjusted a little bit we already had a big lead — had the game under control.
“It’s fun to play defense like that because, even though the offense has the ball and they call the play, they really have no idea what’s coming from our side. It’s like we’re the aggressor out there making the first move, like we’re setting the tone of the game — imposing our will. Credit for that goes to coach Summers.”
Western’s opponents should get more of the same from Summers and Co. this fall.
“We lost some key personnel, but we also had a lot of success in the (transfer) portal,” Summers said. “We have a lot of versatility on the defensive side — our positions and personnel are interchangeable, and we’re still working on finding our best 11. Having said that, we’re trying to play 25 to 30 players per game on defense. This was one our strengths last season.
“As long as you have relationships and trust, you have a chance to be successful.”
Expect the Hilltoppers — the preseason pick to win the C-USA championship — to put the pedal to the metal with regularity on the defensive side.
“We want to be ball hawks all over the field,” Summers said. “Analytics show that you have a 94% chance of winning the game if you score a defensive touchdown, so we are emphasizing takeaways. Last year, I think our secondary was seventh or eighth in the nation in total production, and (defensive back) Upton Stout is one of the best players in the country.
“We can’t wait to go out there and get after it again.”
