In a secluded, and often overlooked, corner off Jackson Road in Reynold’s Station, there lies a small patch of land where the family is practicing some farming techniques that in an effort to help create a healthier planet.
Callie Begly, 27, lives at Sunny Lea Farm with her mother and father; the family has been farming the land for roughly two decades.
Next to the shade of the various trees the family has a small garden, called the market garden by the family, where they grow various different produce from carrots to corn and beets.
What started as a way to put fresh food on the table became a revenue source for the family, Begly said.
“We produced a lot for ourselves, and that’s how it started out. We just wanted good food,” Begley said.“We started having so much extra we couldn’t even give it away. We have so much so we started selling.”
The family started selling their produce at the farmers market in Beaver Dam, but quickly realized they were producing more than the people there bought so they moved to selling at the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market.
It was not only produce they sell, but also bagels. Begly is also a baker at night, sometimes returning to her house well after midnight, her mother said.
“Actually I post #farmerbydaybakerbynight,” Begly said. “It’s just really enjoyable work. Sometimes it’s more play than work.”
But one of the things that separates Sunny Lea Farm from the big farms that produce huge amounts of food is that they practice various methods of regenerative farming for their market garden.
“We’ve been gardening for over 20 years,” Begly said. “We’ve kind of eased into (regenerative farming) and it’s within the last couple years that (we) got interested in this.”
Regenerative farming is a manner of producing that does not drain the nutrients from the soil. It is “leaving the land better than you found it” according to Begly.
Regenerative farming often involves rotating crops, planting crops together and growing produce in a “cover crop.’’
The cover crop is there to provide shade, in hopes to reduce the need for weeding, to keep the soil from eroding and to help lock in moisture, Begly said.
“One of the main principles is you want to keep your soil covered at all times, and that conserves moisture and it keeps the soil from eroding like when it rains and it feeds the soil. So anytime you have roots in the ground is feeding the microbes in the soil which in turn feeds the plants. So it’s like a mutually beneficial relationship.”
An important aspect of regenerative farming is no tilling of the soil before planting the crops. Begly said the bigger farming companies that produce a lot of food, like corn, use tilling to loosen the soil and mix the nutrients in the soil.
In yet another effort at regenerative farming, the family makes their own fertilizer from compost consisting of past produce, organic hay and grass.
They put the scraps in a pile beside the garden where it can take several months, even years, to transform into usable fertilizer for the new crops.
For Begly, farming is not only a hobby or a job, it is what people were made to do.
“I feel like it’s what I was originally created to do,” Begly said. “I’m a Christian, and I believe what Genesis says that God put Adam and Eve to tend (the Garden) and keep it. And for me I’ve found such joy and satisfaction in farming, particularly and doing it in a regenerative organic way. It’s just so fulfilling. And my theory is that it’s because it’s what we’re created to do.”
Begly said, in the future, when she is out on her own she looks forward to having her own piece of land to farm. She said she very much enjoys what her and her family does.
“I would love to have my own little plot of land and kind of do my own thing because we do clash sometimes,” Begly said. “I’d love to have my own land but that’s expensive.”
In the end, Begly said she is happy to be a part of regenerative farming practices. Farming means different things to different people, but she is looking forward to carrying on these healthy practices.
“I think … the most important thing is the health of the food that I’m eating,” Begly said. “Second on my list would be climate change. I am concerned about how bad things are getting and I would do what I can to make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.