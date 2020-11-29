The National Retail Federation is expecting a good holiday shopping season for merchants this year.
The organization said last week that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still a strong stock market, home values are rising and we’ve seen record personal saving rates this year.
The rosy forecast predicts that sales will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over last year.
In terms of dollars, that’s between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.
Last year saw an increase of 4% to $729.1 billion.
Over the last five years, holiday sales have increased an average of 3.5%, the report said.
The survey does not include sales by automobile dealers, gas stations or restaurants.
• But a Small Business Saturday Survey conducted by SurveyMonkey and CNBC found that 43% of shoppers plan to spend less this holiday season than they did in 2019.
So, it’s either going to be a good season for merchants.
Or it’s not.
• Pet Supplies Plus had a soft opening last week at its store in Gateway Commons.
But its grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 12.
• The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s factories are facing a labor shortage.
A report last week said that nearly one-fourth of the manufacturing workforce today is age 55 or older.
It said that retaining and attracting quality workers is one of the top challenges facing manufacturers.
Baby boomers are beginning to retire in large numbers, the report said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.