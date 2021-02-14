A lot of businesses were hurt by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
But Swedish Match wasn’t among them.
The company reported last week that sales increased by 15% in the fourth quarter and 17% for the full year.
The annual report says, “The growth in sales in local currency was driven by ZYN nicotine pouches, but sales also increased for moist snuff and for chewing tobacco.”
Those products are made in Owensboro.
• Chain Store Age reported last week that “retail sales in 2021 will increase to a record $4.26 trillion, up 8.1% year-over-year, which is the highest this century.”
That report came from Customer Growth Partners’ 2021 annual forecast.
The numbers for 2020 showed a “widely unexpected” 7.1% for 2020, it said.
• Workers in the leisure and hospitality sector were the hardest hit in 2020, the U.S. Travel Association said last week.
That sector lost 39% of all jobs lost in 2020, it said.
The report said that 61,000 jobs were lost last month alone.
• Flashfood Inc., a discount grocery app whose goal is “to reduce food waste produced by grocery stores,” came into the Owensboro market on Monday, serving Meijer, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
A news release says, “We’ve helped families in our communities save thousands a year on their groceries while also finding themselves treasure hunting on Flashfood for great local deals.”
• GasBuddy.com says gas prices have increased 17% since November, despite people driving less during the pandemic.
Friday morning, the site listed the cheapest gas in Owensboro at $2.05.
• Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro has a new name.
It’s now the Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
It’s in Ridgecrest Medical Park, 2831 New Hartford Road.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
