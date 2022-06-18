Summer came early with the recent temperatures climbing into the upper 90s.
And similar to air conditioners that are running non-stop, so is the effort at Reid’s Orchard to keep up with the peach harvest.
Billy Reid, owner of Reid’s Orchard, is out picking the first peaches of the season in the intense heat most of the South and Midwest is having to endure, he said the peach season lasts several months.
“Mid-June starts the peach season,” Reid said. “It’ll go through July into August and September.”
Reid, along with four helpers, just finished “hand thinning” the peach trees. Hand thinning is knocking peaches off the trees to allow some to properly ripen and grow large, Reid said. Ideally, Reid said, it is about one good peach to 50 to 80, or so, leaves.
“There’s way too many peaches on a tree,” Reid said. “So, on a limb that’s like 18 inches long, you’re going to have 20 peaches. So we want to spread them out so there’s only three or four…so they’ll get size and get the flavor.”
Reid said the orchard has over 30 different varieties of peaches from Clingstone to Freestone peaches.
Each one picked by Reid, or one of the other four workers’ hands, and each variety taking roughly a week to harvest, Reid said. The process is very labor intensive.
“Once we start (harvesting) it’s just boom, boom, boom, all the way through the season,” Reid said.
The peaches only stay ripe to eat for seven to 10 days roughly, Reid said. Sometimes the workers work to harvest multiple varieties of peaches at once, since they have to work relatively quickly to preserve the ripeness.
“They stay green, and then last week they just blow up and get ripe,” Reid said. “So that’s when we go in there and get them.”
But, unlike the people, the peaches thrive in the summer heat, especially the heat the area has seen lately with temperatures in the upper 90’s, it makes them sweeter to the taste, Reid said.
“The peach is a Southern plant, it likes the hot weather, and make them sweeter, puts more sugar in them,” Reid said.
So it’s no surprise that peaches love the warmer temperatures, Reid said.
Heat draws flavor into the crop without rushing, or hastening, the timetable of their ripeness.
“Doesn’t change any ripening, just puts more sugar in them,” Reid said. “The warmer it is the sweeter they get.”
Reid is looking forward to this year’s harvest. He has high hopes for the peaches, even if the harvest is not as big as it was in previous years.
“The quality is looking really good,” Reid said. “We’re used to hot weather for peach season because that’s what they love.”
Peaches are not the only crop in season right now. Reid’s Orchard has vegetables available from tomatoes to squashes.
Most all that the workers at the orchard pick will be available for people to buy. Reid said this is a good year to buy peaches due to the extensive heat.
“We’re going to have a good quality peach this year,” Reid said.
