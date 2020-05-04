Nothing stops Olivia Cason and Sara Gabrielle Truett.
In February, the longtime friends and athletes agreed to team up and run the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon, which was scheduled for April 25 in Louisville.
In the past, they had competed in the Disney Princess Half Marathon together. Both of them enjoy long-distance running, and they come from running families.
It was past time to try a 26.2-mile test of endurance.
They hoped to finish in less than three hours and 30 minutes — qualifying time for the Boston Marathon.
They had a plan.
Fate had another.
The coronavirus hit the state in early March. Officials later canceled the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon.
But that didn’t slow Cason and Truett.
The long-time running buddies decided to host their own private party in tennis shoes.
On April 26, they ran the 26.2-mile race — right here in Owensboro.
“It was better than the actual thing,” Cason said. “ ... We were pretty pampered.”
Their parents — Patrick and Carolyn Cason and Artis and Allison Truett — staged a big sendoff with the The Star-Spangled Banner, signs and a starting pistol.
Every five miles, family members met the runners with water and energy gel.
Cason, 22, and Truett, 20, left Cason’s house and jogged along the Greenbelt, Kentucky 54, downtown, Frederica Street, Legion Park and looped around.
They finished in three hours and 21 minutes, with their bragging rights earned.
Their families waited at the finish line with roses, food, water and signs.
“They were awesome,” Cason said. “Having that support was so important.”
When the two started training for the race earlier this year, it had been a few years since Cason had run more than six to eight miles in a stretch, and Truett suffered an injury in February that she feared could jeopardize her plans.
Cason lives in Owensboro and works at Swedish Match.
Truett lives in New York City, where she attends Parsons School of Design. She competed in the Staten Island Half Marathon last fall.
It’s hard to train alone, but they stuck to the plan.
“To finish it with (Cason) was really cool,” Truett said.
The pair plan to run at least one more marathon this year and they hope to qualify for next year’s Boston Marathon.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
