Due to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases, Tamarack Elementary School has shuttered its doors to students, teachers and staff for this week.
According to a letter sent to families Sunday, the "closure is due to a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases, contacts and quarantines" among the school staff.
Families will be notified by Thursday regarding the status of in-person learning next week, the letter went on to say, and in the meantime, the school is being "diligently" sanitized and deep cleaned.
"All other DCPS schools will proceed on the A-B Schedule starting Tuesday, Jan. 19," the letter said. "This closure is in effect only for Tamarack Elementary School. We regret any inconvenience caused by this school closure. Our decision is based on protecting the health and safety of all students and staff. Thank you for your understanding and support."
