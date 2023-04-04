NEBO — Tammy Sue Lamb, 55, of Nebo, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home. She was born July 26, 1967, in Madisonville to the late Brenda Sue Milum Todd and Elmus A. Todd. She was formerly employed as an LPN for the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center. She loved crocheting, painting, and writing. She was a member of Concord General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Sue Fluellen, and her infant brother, Kenneth A. Todd.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, James Lamb; son, Jamie (Shelly) Lamb of Florence, Alabama; sister, Ronda (Rusty) Gail Ramage of Nebo; grandchildren, Ti’Yah Fluellen, TeVaughn Dillard, TayLauna Dillard, Adalynn Lamb, Alyssa Lamb, and Aubrey Lamb.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2023, at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou, with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Jamie Lamb, Chase Ramage, Nick Ramage, Cory Ramage, TeVaughn Dillard, and Paul Milum. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Milum, Eddie Milum, Brian Milum, and Rusty Ramage.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
