Ron Higdon, a master tattooist, has been in business in Radcliff and Fort Knox since 1969.
Recent illnesses, including COVID, have caused some financial hardships for him and his shop. Area tattoo artists, supporters and friends have started efforts to help Higdon and the shop he’s loved for around 50 years.
He started in a partnership with Charlie Wheeler when they formed Derby City Tattoo. In 1973, Higdon opened General Lees Tattoo in Radcliff, the shop he still runs today. At 70, Higdon was still working in the shop until his recent illness.
“The folks that grew up in this area all have a story to tell of when Ron tattooed their mom, uncle, grandad, not to mention the countless soldiers that wear his handiwork in his 52 years on this base,” friend and fellow tattoo artist Brado Revell said. “Ron taught and mentored some of the best tattooers in Kentucky and dozens more had the opportunity to grow and learn in the booths at Ron’s place.”
For the past few years, Higdon, a diabetic, has dealt with cellulitis in his legs. About 12 weeks ago, Higdon was admitted into the hospital with COVID and his health began to decline rapidly, Revell said.
During that time, other heath issues emerged and he was in the hospital for about six weeks. During his time battling COVID he had a heart attack and his liver began having issues, Revell said.
He’s now home but not fully recovered and mostly bedridden, Revell said. He got out to visit the shop last week.
The time in the hospital, his illness and staff turnover at his shop have caused some financial problems for the shop.
“As far as this area is concerned, we owe it to Ron who has paved the way, making it possible for men and women, such as myself, to enjoy making a career of tattooing, an artistic passion that we possess and love,” Revell said. “In my opinion, it wouldn’t be possible to have 11 tattoo shops in the little town of Radcliff or 154 shops in Louisville without Ron Higdon.”
Revell and General Lee’s manager, Cecilia Lynn Nichols, are putting together a couple fundraisers to help Higdon.
Nichols said working for Higdon has been an honor.
“He’s put in so many decades of hard work and contributed so much to tattooing in Kentucky, helping him keep his legacy thriving is the least I could do to show my appreciation,” she said of the fundraising efforts. “General Lee’s is a magical little shop and there’s a bright future ahead.”
They set up a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/e54e7ed9 and will have a tattoo benefit on Jan. 15. The benefit begins at 11 a.m. at General Lee’s Tattoo located at 1143 North Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff and will continue until there is no one left to tattoo, Revell said. Seven tattoo artists will be on hand to do tattoos all day and the proceeds will go to Higdon and his shop.
“He has a lot of catching up to do financially and I’m just trying to help him,” Revell said.
A few who are involved in preserving tattoo history are donating some big ticket items to auction off, he said.
“Ron has been a staple of this community for 52 years,” Revell said. “He’s like a father to me but I think he’s important to everybody.”
Higdon said he’s been in the business a long time and he said it’s good to know such a good group of people who care.
“I think it’s very touching to know that people care enough about you to do this,” he said. “Some of the people that are coming have surprised me, the amount of response in such a short period of time has surprised me and it’s just touching that people care.”
He said he appreciates his tattoo family and the love they are showing him.
“I’m still here and I’m hanging in there the best I can at 70 years old,” he said. “I still have some things I want to finish.”
For more information about the fundraising efforts, call Revell of Love and Devotion Tattoo at 270-801-0115 or General Lee’s Tattoo at 270-352-2837, or contact either tattoo shop on Facebook.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
