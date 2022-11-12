BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season.
The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Boston extended its season-best win streak to five games by beating Denver 131-112 on Friday night.
It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Boston had just seven turnovers and shot 57% from the field with 16 3-pointers. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
"It's just a lot of fun right now on the offensive end," said Al Horford, who had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds. “Guys are really conscious of understanding of what coach wants and what he expects. He wants good spacing and we're doing a good job of getting to those positions.
“It's fun to see when it comes together like that."
Interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he likes the trust on the floor he sees between his players.
“Our guys are bought into making each other better, whether they have the ball or not,” Mazzulla said.
The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win streak.
Jokic had 29 points and and eight rebounds but struggled with early foul trouble. Aaron Gordon added 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Nuggets stayed close despite its bench playing shorthanded after Bones Hyland was placed in the health and safety protocols prior to tipoff. Bruce Brown was the most productive, playing 37 minutes and finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists
Denver trailed 77-70 when Jokic went to the bench after his fourth foul with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.
The Nuggets kept chipping away without him, eventually cutting what had been an 18-point, first-half deficit to 87-85.
Jokic returned at the start of the fourth, but it didn’t stop Boston from growing its lead to 111-95.
Things got a little chippy in the closing minutes.
Gordon was called for a Flagrant 1 foul after he scored on a dunk, then was deemed to have made a hostile act by running over Williams.
It did little to stifle the Celtics’ momentum.
Boston went on an 11-3 run after that, extending its lead to 127-109.
SPURS 111, BUCKS 93
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night.
Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio’s first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues.
“We loved the win,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “It was great. Our guys played great. Of course, they were undermanned like crazy, but you go out and you play whoever is out there. They came to win, (they are) deep, obviously well-coached. They got a great shot to go get this thing done (and win a championship).”
Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lopez had 19. Bobby Portis finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
THUNDER 132, RAPTORS 113
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Omoruyi, a two-way player in his second year, made 8 of 10 field goals in a reserve role.
Shai Gilgeous Alexander scored 20 points and Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Thunder, who posted their largest margin of victory this season.
Pascal Siakam, Toronto's top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each added 15 points.
Oklahoma City rolled out to a 70-56 halftime lead. The Thunder led by 17 points early in the third quarter and didn’t look back, holding at least a 15-point lead through the remainder of the game and pushing the advantage to 32 points in the fourth quarter.
MAGIC 114, SUNS 97
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night.
Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
“We’ve been locked in and dialed in,” Ross said. “Even with all the injuries we’ve had, we’ve been playing together. It's a next-man-up mentality.”
Franz Wagner had 17 points, Jalen Suggs scored 16 and Bol Bol collected a career-high 15 rebounds.
Cameron Payne scored 22 points for the Suns, who played a second straight game without injured guard Chris Paul. Devin Booker had 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting.
Phoenix shot 40% overall and made just 13 of 42 3-point shots.
KNICKS 121, PISTONS 112
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night.
Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games.
Barrett shot 10 for 17 from the field and finished with five assists and five rebounds to help New York bounce back from Wednesday night’s 112-83 loss at Brooklyn.
“We played hard from the beginning. We got up to a lead and kind of kept that throughout the game,” Barrett said. “It was fun basketball having multiple guys involved, everybody contributing.”
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 and Alec Burks had 17 for Detroit, who have now lost five of their last six games.
The Pistons are 0-7 on the road this season.
