The Owensboro Thoroughbreds’ 2022 season is over, but it wasn’t without its successes.
Owensboro fell 108-99 to the visiting Kokomo Bobcats in Game 2 of the TBL Lower Midwest second-round playoffs on Saturday — the Thoroughbreds’ second straight defeat in the best-of-three series. Owensboro lost 137-110 in Game 1 in Kokomo on Thursday, but before that hadn’t played a game since May 27 — a 102-93 loss to Kokomo to end the regular season.
The Thoroughbreds entered the postseason at 17-7 — and, as winners of the Lower Midwest division, earned a first-round bye — but had already been struggling to find consistency down the final stretch of the season.
According to head coach Mark Anderson, the Thoroughbreds were “out of sync” in the final month of the year.
“It’s one of those things that we’re not accustomed to,” he said. “Last year, we got into the playoffs and went straight into the first game three days later.”
Though Anderson admitted that the time off could’ve hampered his squad, noting that three of the four teams that received first-round byes lost the first contests of their respective series, he didn’t make any excuses for the Thoroughbreds’ shortcomings.
“Last year, we were 17-10, this year 17-9 — I would’ve liked to have gotten those 18th and 19th wins to advance in the playoffs — but we’ve got to go back and look at the game film and see where things started to go south on us,” he said.
Throughout the year, the Thoroughbreds were led by point guard Darhius Nunn, who posted 20.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 47.8% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range and 88.5% at the foul line.
For his efforts, Nunn was named to the TBL All-Lower Midwest second team.
“Darhius did such a wonderful job playing,” Anderson said.
Other top performers for Owensboro included big man Montel James (18 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg); guard and former Murray State standout Jaiveon Eaves (15.8 ppg); rookie wing and former Evansville product Marty Hill (14.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg); forward Davon Hays (10.7 ppg); reserve guard and former Daviess County High School star Marshall Griffith (10.4 ppg); wing PJ Savoy (9.8 ppg); defensive-minded guard Sam Kearns (7.6 ppg); and fan-favorite reserve forward Alex Arellano (3.8 ppg).
Anderson was pleased with the way his team performed but noted areas of concern he’d like to address during the offseason.
“We’re going to reassess some things,” he said. “I’ve got to get a couple more bigs to help Montel. I’d love to have him back next year.”
Exit interviews for the team began Monday, and it won’t be long until Anderson and Owensboro assistant coach Brad Zellner get to work in preparation for next year.
“The players have family to get to, so we’ll go from there,” Anderson said. “In July, Brad and I will go out to the Las Vegas Summer League.”
And, he added, expectations for next season will be loftier than ever.
“Everything that (team market owner) Chris Allison has said since day one, everything he’s promised, he’s followed though on,” Anderson said.
“It’s going to be bigger and better next year. We’ve got the best TMO in the TBL, we play in the best arena east of the Mississippi in the Sportscenter, the fans are starting to recognize it. It’s all good.
“We’ll reload, and we’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.