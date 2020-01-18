Q1: When does my tagline show, when does my byline show and when does my user id show?
Q2: What should my byline be, what should my tagline be do I need both.
Q3: Shouldn’t authors names all be First and Last and not just aseeger (see image below)?
Q4: I changed my byline, tagline, profile, etc. BUT the changes didn’t take.
Q5: We are on a Presteligence site does any of this apply to us.
A1:Bylines and Taglines are added automatically to the page when the story is added. They are based on the ByLine field and the TagLine Field on the article. If you don’t want your byline and/or tagline to appear on an article you can delete it or replace it from the article. Author: is used to automatically pull in the byline and tagline. It also (Or First and Last Name if your profile is complete) displays online(TN) and provides options for users to see the author’s profile (TN) and get a list of recent articles by the Author and to sign up to follow an author (get email notification when new articles by the author are published.) Again, remove the author field if you don't want that info online.
A2:Bylines and taglines should be entered as part of your profile. You do not need to enter them as part of the body copy. You do not need “By” as part of the byline. If it is not there it is added automatically when the article is placed on the page. If it is there the extra is automatically stripped. The general guideline we are using for bylines and taglines are
Bylines:
Bob Bruck, City Editor
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Taglines:
No guidelines at this point see your editor/publisher. Contact info is the most commonly seen thing here.
