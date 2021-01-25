Teresa F. Deweese

Boonville, IN. — Teresa F. (Blincoe) DeWeese, 80, of Boonville, Indiana went to be with her Father in Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Woodmont Healthcare.
Teresa was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on March 10, 1940.
She graduated with a nursing degree. She was a dedicated nurse for 50 years. Being a nurse was her calling, specializing in residents with Alzheimer’s disease. She treated every resident/patient as her own family member. She was considered a “Saint”.
Besides being a nurse, Teresa loved being with her grandkids, gardening, sewing, road trips, and reading her Bible. She was also considered a “Jack of all Trades”, as she could do electricity, plumbing, carpentry, mechanics, and engineering. She could fix anything in very creative ways. She also dedicated her life taking care of her family, especially her late husband.
Teresa was a quiet and kind-hearted person who will be extremely missed. She never gave up with her fight against cancer. She was brave and strong.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen V. DeWeese; parents, Guy & Grace Blincoe; brothers, Joe, Bill, and Albert; and sister, Martha Meredith.
Teresa is survived by her daughter, Christie (Michael) Still; son, Jason V. (Tasha) DeWeese; granddaughters, Ivy DeWeese, Kyndel DeWeese, Makenze DeWeese, Gracelyn Still, and Macie Still; and sister, Mary Graham. She also had many nieces and nephews that she adored.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Fred Fisher officiating. Burial will be at Blue Grass Cemetery in McCuthchanville, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 and again from 1 P.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
A special thanks to her Woodmont Family who loved her and took great care of her and to Delight, her angel.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge St. Louis.
