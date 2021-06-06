Many businesses are struggling to find enough workers this spring.
So, the Texas Roadhouse in Owensboro is having its first hiring event for both full- and part-time jobs on Monday.
The restaurant is holding in-person interviews at 943 Moseley Road.
Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
The Louisville-based chain said it spent more than $20 million in COVID pay, COVID relief and bonuses last year.
• AAA says gas prices are likely to continue to rise in the days ahead.
A report last week said, “At $3.04, the national gas price average only increased one penny leading up to Memorial Day weekend. Most states saw no change to pump prices or a decline on the week.”
It added, “However, prices may not stay this way for long. For the week ending May 21, demand jumped to 9.4 million barrels a day. This is the highest reported number since March 2020 and up nearly 30% over the same week last year, indicating motorists are filling up more frequently.”
The report said, “Gasoline supply and demand levels are looking more like typical summer numbers. Demand has steadily jumped week-over-week since the end of April and supply has decreased. The increasing demand and decreasing supply combined with more expensive crude oil prices mean gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout June.”
• Walmart last week sent more than 1,000 small- and medium-sized businesses invitations to pitch their products to its merchants.
The company said that’s the largest number of business owners ever to take part in the event.
It said Walmart will hold its open call in a virtual format for the second consecutive year on June 30.
Suppliers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will each have 30-minute one-on-one meetings with Walmart merchants, where they’ll have the opportunity to pitch their products, the announcement said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.