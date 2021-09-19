My grandson is a fifth-grader in Pinellas County Florida. He and four classmates, as well as their teacher, have worn a mask to school every day. These five have remained healthy and have not missed a day of school.
Their normal learning activities have changed, however, because there were 12 of the 22 students in his class out of school with COVID-19. None wore masks.
As a former teacher, I know the impact these interruptions have on learning and the difficulty of providing for those who remain and those who miss a week or two of school. No doubt this is difficult for working parents who have to take care of a sick child and help them attempt to keep up with school work.
I am thankful that the boards of education in our city and county have taken the bold step, which our state legislators refused to do, to require masks. This allows in-school education to proceed with far fewer interruptions. This benefits students, staff, families and the entire community, as well as our health care providers.
Thank you, school boards, for your proactive action in requiring masks!
Suzanne Guyer
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.