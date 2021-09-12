The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. will be hosting the second annual Paint Your Pumpkins! from 9a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. The Cottage will offer a large array of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for purchase. Paints, brushes and decorations will be available at no charge for participants to paint their own pumpkins and make their own creations.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
