The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden will see big changes in 2022, beginning with its address — from 25 Carter Road to 2731 W. Second St.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said soon visitors “will drive up the long driveway to the historic WeatherBerry House and park just the left of the house in a new parking lot.”
She said then visitors “will make their way to the front door of the home and be greeted and led through the grand hallway and out the back door.”
“From the back door,” Strehl said, “they will encounter a newly installed pathway that leads them to the original 8.5-acre botanical garden. As they make their way to The Garden, they will see brightly colored art and new landscaping.”
She said, “Once they arrive to original garden, they will be greeted by a spectacular and sizable butterfly sculpture.”
Charles & Mary Ann Medley have donated $150,000 to create a “Path of Hope Healing” that includes the butterfly in The Garden
“The project is intended to be uplifting and have all of us who have been affected by cancer experience the healing powers of nature,” Strehl said. “The project will specifically recognize the top 12 cancers diagnosed in Kentucky in 2021.”
Colors associated with those cancers are being used along a path and incorporated into the colors of the wings of a “substantial butterfly sculpture,” she said.
“This project includes a 320-foot paved pathway which has been installed by Ward Pedley Jr.,” Strehl said. “Along the pathway, the visitor will encounter 12 glass ribbons made by Daviess County native Brook White. Each ribbon will be a different color to represent the top 12 cancers.”
She said, “The butterfly sculpture will be created by local glass artist Scott Poynter and local metal worker, Chris Schartung.”
Strehl said plans for the 21-foot tall butterfly have been submitted to Big River Rubber & Gasket so workers there can begin the water jet cutting of the metal wings.
She said, “The machine shop will create the metal portions of the butterfly using their high-tech equipment. Landscaping, lighting and signage are other components.”
Strehl said she hopes to have the project completed in time for Mother’s Day.
A metal gate will be installed at the Second Street entrance.
“This is a necessary feature to eliminate after-hours traffic on our property,” Strehl said. “The gate is being constructed so that it will not interfere with the landscape design.”
She said Schartung from Yellowbanks Ironworks will construct the metal gate, which will have a solar-powered operating system.
“The gate will be electric and can be operated by being on a timer or from an app on a smartphone,” Strehl said.
She said The Garden plans to add 30 parking spaces next year to bring the total to 44.
Strehl said the expansion is a high priority because of the anticipated increase of visitors and events in 2022.
Landscaping plannedShe said The Garden will landscape the new main entrance.
“Our design committee has approved the hiring of renowned landscape architect Dallas Foster,” Strehl said. “The design is to include a significant sign for WKBG as well as dramatic landscaping to catch the visitor’s eye while driving down Second Street.”
She said the landscaping should be a “WOW” factor and “set the stage for the new visitor experience at WKBG.”
Strehl said, “We are awaiting a design plan and a bid from Foster. This is a high-priority project and we hope to begin in early 2022 as weather permits.”
The Garden is also planning a new events center.
Strehl said the long-range planning committee “has agreed to a design direction, has identified all the known possible uses of the event center and is ready to work with an architect.”
She said The Garden needs to get its dreams ready to present to construction companies so it can determine the cost of the events center.
Strehl said, “To get started, we have met with Hafer Designs and RBS Design Group. We will compare the two options and make a decision on which architectural firm to go with.”
A lot of special events are also being planned for 2022, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.