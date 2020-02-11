The Great Race is coming.
At about 5 p.m. on June 24, 120 vintage cars -- the oldest made in 1916 -- will roll into Owensboro on a 2,300-mile nine-day race from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.
Cars from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and all over the United States will be in the race, competing for $150,000 in prize money.
Jeff Stumb, organizer of the Great Race, said in a news release that he expects a large crowd to be downtown to see the racers pull in.
"When the Great Race pulls into a city, it becomes an instant festival," he said. "Last year, we had a couple of overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event."
In Kentucky, the race will stop in Paducah, Owensboro, Bardstown and Georgetown.
All vehicles have to be manufactured before 1975.
The race, which shares its name with a 1965 movie about another race, ran for the first time in 1983.
Older cars frequently complete the event.
In 2011, it was a 1911 Velie that won.
The following year, a 1907 Renault and a 1914 Ford Model T both ran the entire course.
And last year, a 1909 Buick completed the journey.
This story will be updated.
