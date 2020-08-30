The Rev. and Mrs. Franklin Skaggs

Franklin and Betty Skaggs will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 3.
They were married at Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville, with the Rev. Rupert A. Utley officiating.
They have three children, Terry (Susan) Skaggs of Owensboro, Dee Ann Stokes of Calvert City and Connie (Billy) Evans of Benton; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Franklin has served 60 years in pastoral ministry. Betty is a loving wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. They have been richly blessed!
A family celebration is planned.
