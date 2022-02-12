There are many types of counselors that work to assist students each school year, and their jobs vary depending on grade levels, and the age of the students, with which they are working.
It’s no secret that mental health has been a challenge that many have faced since the beginning of the pandemic, especially for students and educators.
School district mental health coordinators and counselors have worked hard to be a community leader in the past two years when it comes to addressing some of those needs.
Schools throughout have also increased their social-emotional learning curriculum.
As students progress out of elementary school and into middle and high school, counselors, and especially guidance counselors, take on a different role.
At the high school level, and principally in 11th and 12th grade, guidance counselors support students a lot with their postsecondary goals.
Within the last decade, there has also been the introduction of the college and career readiness coach, and their role is specifically to help students meet their benchmarks, and prepare for their life beyond high school.
Gabrielle Hart, guidance counselor at Owensboro High School, said counselors work in three domains: academics, transition and social-emotional.
They work with all students in the building on scheduling, ensuring they are earning credits toward graduation, preparing them to be college and career ready, and lastly, they help them with any problems or issues they may be facing.
“We work with students on home life, social life, school life, anything that a student may need,” she said.
Two years into her 13-year career in education, Hart knew she wanted to become a school counselor. To become a school counselor, one must obtain a master’s degree in school counseling, she said.
Over the years, she said, her job has changed from doing more testing and scheduling for students, to assisting them with their social and emotional needs.
“The most difficult part of my job is to see a student hurting,” she said. “No matter what the cause is, I want to fix it if at all possible. That is not always a possibility. I always want my students to know they can come to me with anything and I will listen.”
Kelly Powers is a Daviess County High School counselor who has a specific role with helping seniors.
Some of her tasks when working with students in grade 12 include coordinating scholarships for students, which means she helps them with essay applications and preparing for competitive interviews.
She also writes letters of recommendation for students, and helps students send out their transcripts.
Powers said guidance counselors also track students and their graduation requirements to ensure they have everything in place to receive their diploma.
Because there are so many students, each school divides students up by their last names. DCHS has four counselors that evenly split the responsibility. Powers handles students with last names beginning with A through D.
Through that work, she said, she develops lasting relationships with students and their families for the four years they are in high school.
This is Powers’ 23rd year of teaching.
She began her career in education as an English teacher, a job she did for six years before becoming a counselor. In that time, the job has changed a lot, she said.
COVID-19 and the disruptions to learning throughout the pandemic have also caused challenges.
Students have more emotional needs, and seek counselor assistance at a much higher rate than when she first became a counselor.
“The needs are much greater at this time,” she said. “Luckily the social and emotional needs of our students are recognized and valued and there is a push to provide for these needs.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
