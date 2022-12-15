A few weeks ago, I mentioned that one of the biggest social events in Owensboro history was on Nov. 21, 1900, when Gov. John Crepps Wickliffe Beckham came to town to marry Jean Raphael Fuqua at First Presbyterian Church.
A couple more recent events come to mind — the grand opening of the Executive Inn Rivermont in October 1977 with country singer Charlie Rich and comedian Woody Woodbury and a crowd of hundreds.
And the opening of the Owensboro Convention Center in January 2014.
That three-day celebration drew about 12,000 people to the new convention center, including 2,100 for the gala and Sara Evans concert.
But the biggest by far was the opening of the RiverPark Center on Sept. 12, 1992.
They called it the ‘’social event of the century.’’
Tickets were $250 — worth about $540 today.
Tuxedos were renting at almost a prom-week pace.
And there weren’t enough limos around to satisfy the demand.
It was a black-tie affair complete with fog machines and search lights.
A Hollywood screenwriter scripted it.
A Los Angeles producer staged it.
A rock concert lighting technician designed the stage lighting.
And Kentucky Educational Television filmed it for a two-hour special.
Florence Henderson and John Denver were the headliners.
Mayor David Adkisson hosted a dinner at the Executive Inn Rivermont for visiting dignitaries.
More than 30 valets were parking cars in 15 downtown lots.
Vans donated by area auto dealers shuttled people who didn’t use the valet service.
Space was available in Smothers Park for people who wanted to watch the arrivals.
Others in the cast include flutist Jim Walker, a Greenville native; Kentucky humorist Carl Hurley; country singer Marty Brown, a Maceo native; the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra; the Kentucky State University Concert Choir; a reading from the new drama ‘’Josiah!’’; The Kentucky Opera; a scene from Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s upcoming production of ‘’Mame’’; Owensboro Dance Theatre and an all-star bluegrass band featuring Alison Krauss, Sam Bush, Roy Husky Jr., Jerry Douglas, Pete Wernick and Peter Rowan.
KET brought in a crew of 35 technicians and nine cameras to film the production.
It was indeed a big event.
