James Skillman, of Cloverport, who was shot by motorcycle patrolman Robert M. Hamilton in Louisville during a pistol duel in front of a soft drink stand, is in critical condition and is not expected to live.
The shooting arose, it is said, from an effort of Patrolman Hamilton to disarm Skillman who was displaying a revolver. He was remonstrated and shot at the policeman. Hamilton then jumped behind a tree and shot Skillman who was shooting from his automobile. Skillman is 21 years old and came to Louisville after inheriting $20,000 from the estate of his father.
• July 12, 1921, the body of James Bethel Gresham, one of the first three American soldiers to die in the World War, will be brought to Evansville Tuesday night after lying in state during the day at the Indiana state capitol at Indianapolis.
The body will be met by the local post of the American Legion and taken to the coliseum where it will lie in state with members of the veterans’ organization and the Service Star legion on duty as a guard of honor.
• July 13, G. W. Kimball, of Lincoln, Illinois, will arrive in Owensboro this afternoon to look over the local field with a view of locating in Owensboro permanently as Community Service director. He will be met at the train by a car and taken over the city and shown the playgrounds and the general situation and will meet as many people interested in Community Service as time will permit. A dinner will be given at Rudd House this evening in his honor.
• July 14, On Thursday, Spencer County’s handsome new courthouse will be dedicated. The building, with its Bedford stone and rolling lawn and large shade trees, presents a pleasing picture and is the pride of all Spencer County. The interior is a marvelous combination of Italian marble, hand-painted walls and plano-finished wood-work and ever modern convenience possible. In the basement is the assembly room seating more than 500 people.
• July 15, St. Lawrence, a little town east of Knottsville, was visited by a miniature cyclone which resulted in some damage. However, as there was a good heavy rain, the damage will be about balanced except by a few persons who lost more heavily than the general run. L. H. Higdon’s 30-ton silo was blown over as was a potion of a milk house in which a cream separator was at work. The greater force of the twister seemed within a limited space.
• July 16, after Peter Verbaas, Jr., had been arrested and fined $30 for intoxication and two pins of “white mule” which he had on his person, had been confiscated he was let go, arrangements having been made by his father to pay his fine on condition that he would go home. If he did not go home he would be arrested again. A few hours later Verbaas was picked up in the east end and nearly as drunk as before with another pint of moonshine on his person.
50 Years Ago
• July 12, 1951, today is “Russell Shifley Day” in the city and the 72-year-old will be honored at a banquet at Gabe’s Restaurant. He moved to Owensboro in 1900 when his father accepted a job as city engineer. His first job in 1917 was city engineer’s office. He became superintendent of the Owensboro street and sewer department in 1930. He was named Outstanding Citizen in Owensboro and Daviess County for 1970-71 by the Noon Civitan Club.
• July 13, William Fulton, a Welfare League counselor in Owensboro, “got to know the people and country of Brazil firsthand,” on a two-month goodwill mission this spring as Rotary Club exchange delegate to Rio Grande. Describing Brazil as “a westernized country with European leanings, where aspects of the 18th and 20th centuries exist side by side,” Fulton explained that the Rio Grande compares with Texas in size, ranches, cattle and horses.
• July 14, Kentucky is quickly becoming the leading vacation spot of out-of-state travelers from all across the country, but many people who live within the easy traveling distance of some of the finest scenery in the nation don’t realize it. And letting Kentucky people know about the tourist spots is the job of the Re-discover Kentucky Caravan currently on display in the lobby of the Owensboro National Bank. Kentucky ranks second among states in turnpike miles.
• July 15, Oldham Park is getting a work out this summer. The eight Little League teams have been in high-pitched competition on the now grassless diamond of the Ohio County city’s only park — six more teams than there was last summer. Preliminary clean-up has begun at a lot on the corner of East First and Barnard streets where a “mini-park” will be constructed, likely this year. Beaver Dam received a $1,900 grant from the federal Bureau of Outdoor Recreation where it will match with city funds to build the “mini-park.”
