Thirty-one quarts as fine whisky were stolen from the residence of Dr. W.F. Stirman on Griffith Avenue while Dr. Stirman and Mrs. Stirman were away from home. The doctor’s entire stock was taken. The theft was discovered by Dr. Stirman after his return home when he heard a noise in the rear of the house and upon investigation found a broken bottle. A further investigation revealed that an upstairs room had been ransacked by the thieves who found the whiskey in a closet in the room. The whiskey stolen was old and fine, being Old Stone and Old Joe Perkins. One bottle was broken and may have been drunk on the spot.
• July 5, 1921, Will Fenwick, who broke into the Tichenor merchandising store at Guffie last week, was arrested by Deputy Sheriff Lee Puryear. He admitted being implicated in the robbery but gave the names of Will Clouse, Leo and Bernard Dant as being with him. Clouse and the Dant boys were also arrested at their home near Elba. All four men were given an examining trial the next morning.
• July 6, Jesse Irwin was instantly killed on the street when a hay baler drown by a tractor was passing and he and two other boys had got on the baler to ride, but were made to get off by the driver. The Irwin boy, unobserved by the driver, got back on and fell, the wheels passing over his head and neck. The driver of the tractor said he did not know the boy had been killed until he had gone some distance and was stopped by onlookers and told of the accident.
• July 7, Miss Edna Pierce, age 22, an employee of the American Cigar Company, was overcome by the heat at the plant and had to be removed to the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Hoskins on Fifteenth Street, where she lived. Miss Pierce was the first victim of the present heat wave. The relief provided by the storm on Tuesday proved only a few hours duration.
• July 8, a fire which started in the Davis café in Madisonville after midnight for a while threatened the entire business section but was gotten under control early in the morning. The café was closed and the origin of the fire was unknown. The Hibbs building was totally gutted. Hollinger’s jewelry store in the same building was burned as was the Corum livery stable and garage adjoining. The fire also threatened the Elks’ club and the Madisonville hotel.
• July 9, drawings for position on the ballot in the primaries to be held August 6 by Democratic and Republican candidates was held in County Clerk Weir’s office at 2 o’clock Tuesday. Eighty-six candidates participated in the drawing. The method of placing names of candidates on strips of paper and placing them in a hat and having them withdrawn by disinterested persons, will prevail.
50 Years Ago
• July 5, 1971, about 800 more people were getting into the “swim” of things that summer thanks to the Red Cross swimming lessons offered at the Owensboro Sportscenter pool each evening. J. Richard Gaw, Sportscenter manager, estimated almost 400 children took advantage of each of the first two sessions that summer. The levels included beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate swimmer and junior and senior lifesaving. There was no upper age limit at any level.
• July 6, not much changed in the last 69 years at the S.E. Rice Tobacco Company. The two-story brick building located on Cherry Street in Greenville was still putting out chewing and smoking tobacco of the strongest kind you can buy. Rice’s primary product was a natural, leaf-fired twist called “Rough Country.” It was strictly from western Kentucky and Tennessee dark fired tobacco, of which the company bought 180,000 pounds of the highest grade each year.
• July 7, Miss Sue Cobb of Greenville was crowned queen of the Muhlenberg County Fair. She was a 1970 graduate of Greenville High School and was the queen of the Greenville Coal Festival. Miss Cobb competed with 25 other contestants to win the crown. She represented Muhlenberg County in the Miss Kentucky County Fair Pageant in Louisville that September.
• July 8, Monday was “Russell Shifley Day” in Owensboro in honor of a retiring superintendent of the street and sewer department, who worked for the city for 54 years. There was a luncheon at Gabe’s restaurant where the 72-year-old official was honored with a gift and laudations. The mayor and four commissioners signed a letter and sent it to more than 400 persons. It recognized Shifley’s dedicated service.
