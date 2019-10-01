Whether the Owensboro Horse Burial Association buries or not will be brought out in Judge Wells court this morning when Ben Pate, president of the association, is tried for creating a nuisance by putting the carcasses of nine dead horses and mules on a lot near a public highway in the Masonville precinct.
R. E. Wedding, charged with beating a board bill, thought he was getting off light when Judge Wells fined him only one cent but a few minutes later he was back before the judge again charged with committing a nuisance.
The warrant was sworn out by Stirman Wilson who charged him with putting nine dead carcasses near the Two Mile road near Masonville. Wedding denied his guilt and swore out a warrant charging Ben Pate with the misdemeanor. He claims he was working for Pate.
• Sept. 30, 1919, the tent meeting conducted at the end of the Ninth Street car line under the direction of several Baptist churches of Owensboro, came to a close last night. Arrangements had been made to continue the meeting, though Rev. Owen himself was called away to meet another engagement, and the evangelist so announced, but through a misunderstanding, the tent was taken down early yesterday morning.
• Oct. 1, a year ago today the proclamation regarding Spanish influenza went into effect as issued Sept. 30 by. Dr. J. G. Smith, president of the state board of health and Dr. J. N. McCormack, secretary of the state board of health. The proclamation issued an order against itinerant shows entering the state and provided that citizens should isolate themselves in their homes for the protection of the public and their immediate families. The first victim in the city last year was the Rev. Sam Miller, pastor of Settle Memorial Church, who had contracted influenza at the Methodist conference in Madisonville.
• Oct. 2, say goodbye to one brand of whiskey that made Owensboro famous and Owensboroans drunk without a headache. The last shipment of Old Green River are being made out of Owensboro and unless you have a friend who has a supply on hand you may never again taste the whiskey that was known the world over and made in Owensboro. Five carloads of bottled Green River whiskey is all that remains in Owensboro and is now being shipped to a New York warehouse belonging to the company. There are 15,000 gallons in the shipment, valued at $150,000.
• Oct. 3, Harold Johnson may lose the sight of one, or both eyes, as a result of being hit by a brick thrown by Clyde Kyle, a teamster who worked for the City Transfer Company. Johnson had come out of the home of Louis Burns where he had delivered some laundry and had gotten into his wagon when Kyle ran into the wagon with his heavier wagon. Some words between the men followed and Kyle picked up a brick and throwing it through the glass window of the laundry wagon and hit Johnson in the face, cutting his mouth, nose and possibly putting out both eyes.
• Oct. 4, Mrs. Vernon Alexander, of Calloway County, who was recently appointed by Miss Cora Wilson Stewart, illiteracy agent for Daviess County, arrived in the city last night and will open a campaign next Monday to stamp out illiteracy in the county. Mrs. Alexander will make an effort to open a night school in every community in the county that has illiterates and she will personally visit persons needing such training and urge them to attend the moonlight schools.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 30, 1969, the general manager of General Electric's Tube Department announced with "sincere regret" that about 200 Owensboro employees would soon be affected by a layoff. C. T. Kastner said that the reduction in forces would be effective Oct. 6. The general manager attributed the action necessary due to high inventories at customers' warehouses and an increase in imported television sets to the U.S. GE's major tube customers are manufacturers of television receivers.
• Oct. 1, a committee headed by the Rev. Charles W. Bare is seeking to establish a war memorial for local men killed in action in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. As an aid in determining a suitable type of memorial and to help ensure the formation of an accurate list of names, the committee is asking the help of the community. A listing of those Owensboro and Daviess County men who gave their lives in the two wars is being compiled by the committee and will be published.
• Oct. 2, Fab, an HFD fabric division store of Popular Merchandise, Inc., of Passaic, N.J., will become a combination fabric and sewing center. It is located in the Village West Shopping Center. Mrs. Helen Hulsey will manage the store. She says it is a discount operation of fabrics, notions and knitting supplies. There are four full-time employees.
• Oct. 3, Daviess County hosts Union County in the homecoming game tonight. Daviess County has a good shot at the Class AA Region 1 District 2 championship. Daviess County's 1969 Football Queen will be crowned during the halftime ceremonies. Last year's queen, Miss Rhonda Kay Steitler, will perform the coronation. The DCHS marching band will provide music for the ceremonies based upon the theme "Happiness Is."
