There was something of a revival in the evidences of drinking in Owensboro during fair week in 1920, especially around the dance halls. It seems quite the thing among some of the young fellows to “tank up” when going to a dance, and this continued as long as the young girls and their parents stood for it. It is not necessary to have access to real whiskey for these jags, as there was still some “prescription” whiskey circulating around. “Jake” had grown to be quite popular. “Jake” is the nickname for Jamaica ginger. Some of the drug stores refused to sell it on account of abuses to which it is put. Two ounces of “Jake” makes a comfortable jag.
• Sept. 7, 1920, Mrs. Mable Oliver, local palmist and fortune teller, known as Madame Leah, who was arrested Friday charged with being a fugitive from justice having fled from Missouri where it is alleged she used her arts to coax $10,000 from George Holt, an 82 year old farmer, was released from custody for bond in the sum of $5,000. A half-dozen diamond rings and a diamond necklace valued at $3,000 figured in the arrangement.
• Sept. 8, at the meeting of the city commissioners on Tuesday morning, the ordinance making it unlawful to hitch a horse on the improved streets of the city was given its final passage. The ordinance also provides that hitching posts must be removed within 30 days, and imposes a penalty not to exceed $10 for violation of the ordinance.
• Sept. 9, the Welfare League succeeded in placing three small children deserted by their mother in the Mary Kendall Home temporarily until they can be found a permanent home in some institution. One of the social workers in endeavoring to find some clothes to properly dress the children, found dresses for the girls and devolved nothing for the boy. He had to be taken to his new home without a supply of clothes. The father is unable to care for the children and the mother was not entirely sane at all times.
• Sept. 10, at a called meeting of the Owensboro Ministerial Association a resolution was passed urging the local Chamber of Commerce not to identify itself with any movement looking toward the desecration of the Lord’s day. The secretary of the Chamber has been requested to bring this matter to the attention of the president of the board of directors. Tuesday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting promises to be interesting when the question of recreational program for Owensboro will be presented by President Little.
• Sept. 11, “Please give me anybody from McAtee’s store out there” came over the wire on the fairgrounds. This message came repeatedly until the man answer the phone said: “What’s the matter?” Two women were locked up in the store at closing time at noon when the store closed for the day so the employees could go to the fair. They remained in the restroom from noon until 3 o’clock before someone on the grounds with a key could be located to go down and unlock the door for the prisoners.
50 Years Ago• Sept. 7, 1970, last week members of the Daviess County Historical Society took a nostalgic trip aboard the Delta Queen from Evansville to Owensboro. It is feared it is the last time this could happen because the vessel, built in 1928, has a wood construction and does not meet modern all-steel, ship-building requirements and was to have retired from service in 1968. However, and act of Congress permits the Delta Queen to operate until this Nov. 2.
• Sept. 8, a break-in in which thieves reportedly netted a total of $146 in miscellaneous merchandise and loose change, a strong-arm robbery and a lone automobile collision were reported to city police. Missing after the break-in at Hillcrest Golf Course were two Doden golf shirts valued at $80, cigars worth $16, a dozen towels valued at $15, five golf thermometers listed at $25 and $10 in changed from a soft drink machine. The thieves gained entrance by prying open the bars over a window on the clubhouse’s west side.
• Sept. 9, Owensboro’s Cynthia Bostick paused for a lunch break between rehearsals Tuesday and chatted about her first meeting with “Mr. Miss America Pageant” himself—Bert Parks. “He’s so nice…looks just like he does on television and never gets any older.” The girls worked on the opening and finale to the Saturday show during their morning rehearsal and came back with three hours of makeup rehearsals for television during the afternoon session. Today is her first competition as she will appear in the evening gown competition.
• Sept. 10, many Logan Countians are hoping for a windfall or a lucky break before December. The South Union Shaker Colony will be sold by that time. Owned by St. Maur’s Monastery, the Benedictines, have moved to Indianapolis where land has been donated to the Order. Logan Countians would like to see this colony become a major attraction.
