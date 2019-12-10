The license year for motor vehicles expires Dec. 31 and it is a violation of the law on Jan. 1, 1920, or thereafter unless the machines bear the 1920 license plates.
As the auto department at Frankfort will be called upon to issue approximately 80,000 licenses prior to Jan. 1, it is obvious then the licenses will be distributed throughout the month of December 1919, as the personnel in the auto department is limited.
Delay in receiving license plates will be avoided and the auto department will be enabled to issue the plates on time if the owners of the motor vehicles will send their applications immediately to the department in Frankfort. Owners who wait until the end of the month of December to mail applications for licenses cannot expect to receive their license plates in time to comply with the law.
• Dec. 9, 1919, Carrie Jane Smith's haste in taking a second husband without awaiting the formality of a divorce from the first, landed her in the county jail. Carrie and her first husband, J. L. Smith, separated recently. The young couple had three young children, the neglect of whom attracted the attention of the probation officer. About a week ago Smith, under the name of Carry Jane Pean, married Mort R. Jackson.
• Dec. 10, Hermal Kimmel was brought before Squire Hite charged with issuing a check for $45 on the United States National Bank, made payable to his wife from whom he is separated. He was also answering a warrant sworn out by Myrtle Evans, charging him with wife beating. The Evans woman reported to the court that Kimmel came to her residence where his wife was staying and set up a reign of terror during which he staved in a glass door and entered her domicile against her will and over her protest.
• Dec. 11, the quick work of fireman Benn Cummins in finding and throwing overboard a case of dynamite from the Beulah Ray when the boat was on fire probably prevented the destruction of the boat and loss of life. When fire was used to thaw out the pump of the boat, some oil caught fire and the blaze spread rapidly. The fire department made a quick response to the call sent in, and when the boys arrived, Cummins discovered the box of dynamite near the flames and threw is overboard.
• Dec. 12, while Owensboro merchants were hoping that the fuel restrictions would be entirely removed by the end of the week, they will appreciate the extra three hours that have been given them for Saturdays by the United States Railroad Administration. All stores will be allowed to keep open until 7 o'clock Saturday nights, but must close at 4 o'clock in the afternoons other days of the week. It is said that very little fuel is being conserved at the electric light plant as a result of the early closing.
• Dec. 13, a short circuit in the Buick car of Dr. E. B. McCormick set the car on fire while it was standing in front of a house at Venable Avenue where Dr. McCormick was attending a patient. An alarm of fire was sent in and trucks from No. 1 and 3 hose houses answered the alarm. The blaze was extinguished with the chemical engine after about $400 damage was done.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 9, 1969, half of the Charles Steele home on Upper Habit Road was saved by the all-night work of the Daviess County, Masonville and Whitesville firemen. Fire Chief A. D. Coy said several second-floor and main-floor rooms were untouched by the fire. A heater is believed to have started the blaze. All nine family members escaped unhurt after trying to salvage books, furniture and clothes.
• Dec. 10, a new magazine-brochure, soon to be received by the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, depicts the many advantages of Owensboro. The book tells of handsome residential homes, of 15 new subdivisions and of many fine churches. Marvin Harris, chamber vice president, said that about 6,300 copies will be delivered to the chamber.
• Dec. 11, a program initiated two years ago is going strong at the Owensboro-Daviess County Public Library and is unique in Kentucky. Recording for the blind is a highly organized project with the Kentucky Volunteers for the Blind. The first book read at the Owensboro library in February 1968 was recorded for a blind Vietnam veteran. During the remainder of that year, there were 20 books read by local volunteers. Thus far in 1969, the number of textbooks, periodicals and articles have more than doubled.
• Dec. 12, the Owensboro Post Office has been notified by the Regional Office at Cincinnati, Ohio, that Rural Route 1, St. Joseph and Rural Route 1, Stanley, would be consolidated with the Rural Routes out of Owensboro, effective Dec. 27, 1969. The two new routes out of Owensboro will be Route 6 and Route 7. The change is being made to economize and to increase the efficiency of the post office to deliver mail on rural routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.