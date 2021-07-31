Alice Thompson has nothing but fond memories of Owensboro Public Schools.
Thompson, who was born and raised in Owensboro, has worked for the school district for more than 27 years. She has performed nearly every single duty there is within the district’s transportation department, and Friday was her last day.
Her last post was the OPS transportation coordinator. Before that, however, she was assistant transportation coordinator. She served as a driver trainer and was a bus driver. There were also times when she had to sit in as a bus monitor when she was needed.
“I think I’ve been there long enough,” she said. “My goal when I started was to see my youngest granddaughter, at the time, graduate. Well, she did that a few years ago, and now I have even more grandbabies.”
While she doesn’t have specific memories she holds dear to her heart, she will always fondly remember the people and students she has worked with throughout the years. She is partial to OPS as she is a product of the school system.
She has been to and worked with other school districts, and said OPS is “a completely different breed of people.”
“I love this school district, and I couldn’t imagine working for anyone else,” she said.
In fact, she always said if they asked her to work for free, she would have, that’s how much she loves the district.
One of her favorite things to do throughout her years in the transportation department was taking Buster the Bus, the remote control bus used to help teach students bus safety, to schools. Seeing kids’ reactions when they meet Buster for the first time is priceless, she said.
Randy Bryant, Owensboro Middle School principal of instruction, has worked with Thompson for 10 years.
Before he became a principal, he was the middle school athletic director and Thompson saved many a trip for student-athletes, he said.
Bryant remembers stressful situations in which bus drivers were unable to show up to transport students and Thompson would step in and drive them.
“My nickname for her was Wonder Woman because regardless of what popped up, she was calm and was able to take care of it,” he said.
He said Thompson has transformed the OPS transportation department into something “very efficient.”
“She’s going to be a big loss for this district,” he said. “She’s always been awesome.”
Thompson has long been considered the “mother of the transportation fleet,” and she regularly plans potluck-style meals for the staff. She has kept the OPS transportation department as one of the few in the state that has been fully staffed the past few years, which is a rarity, said OPS spokesman Jared Revlett.
Thompson said her future plans include taking her grandchildren fishing.
Replacing Thompson will be Shea Hicks, who is currently the driver-trainer for the transportation department.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
