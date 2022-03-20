Darhius Nunn scored 25 points, dished seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds to lead five scorers in double figures, but the Owensboro Thoroughbreds fell 107-104 to the Indiana All-Americans in their home opener Sunday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
The Thoroughbreds (4-2) battled to the final horn, but the All-Americans (5-1) closed the game on a 6-0 run to escape with the victory.
Even though Owensboro was playing its third game in three days, coach Mark Anderson didn’t accept that as an excuse.
“We had every opportunity to win. I’ll tak that every time. We had the ball at the end, we had a play set up and just didn’t execute.
“I was pleased with how we responded after a tough one-point loss Friday night. We came back and grinded one out last night and then had every opportunity to win this game. We just didn’t execute.”
Nunn’s bucket with 1:21 remaining gave the Thoroughbreds a 103-99 advantage, and rookie forward Marty Hill split a pair of free throws to give his team a five-point lead with 1:06 left.
From there, however, Indiana’s Aaron Larson made 2-of-3 foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, and Taishaun Johnson converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give the All-Americans a 106-104 lead with 7.9 seconds to go.
Nunn was called for an offensive foul while driving to the basket just moments later, but Isaac Edmondson made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.7 seconds left — leaving the door open for an Owensboro heave that was no good.
“That’s what Darhius has done — he gets around the defender and he’s got it — but credit to Indiana,” Anderson said. “They stepped over and took a charge, that’s a tough thing to do when it’s that critical in the game. The guy that needed to have the ball had the ball, we just didn’t knock down the shot. That’s all.”
Other top contributors for Owensboro included Murray State product Jaiveon Eaves (19 points), Davon Hays (17 points, 12 rebounds), Hill (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Montel James (12 points, 16 rebounds).
The Thoroughbreds trailed 28-19 at the end of the first quarter, 56-47 at intermission and 81-74 entering the fourth before battling back to tie the game at 90 with 6:02 left to play.
“This group is resilient, there’s no doubt,” Anderson said. “We’ve been down in every game and come back in the second half.
“Today, I didn’t think we looked as tired as I thought we would. I was pleased at the effort. Everybody was focused, everybody that got in did something for us. There’s a lot of positives that came out of this, we just didn’t get the win.”
Johnson finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for Indiana, while Keller Dunham (22 points), Sean Sellers (21 points), Trevon Bentley (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Dionte Raines (15 points) also produced double-scoring efforts.
The Thoroughbreds return to action Friday with a road tilt at the Kokomo Bobcats.
