Darhius Nunn scored 24 points with seven assists and Jaiveon Eaves posted 23 points with seven helpers, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Owensboro Thoroughbreds to a 114-110 TBL win over the Lebanon Leprechauns on Saturday night at the Sportscenter.
The duo paced six players in double figures for the Thoroughbreds (14-2), who captured their 10th consecutive victory.
With the contest tied at 97 and 4:25 remaining, a Davon Hays 3-pointer sparked a 13-3 Thoroughbreds run that was capped off by Nunn’s steal and spinning layup through traffic with 1:48 left to play.
Lebanon (9-6) pulled to within 112-110 on Josh Thompson’s 3-pointer with 32.8 seconds left, but the Leprechauns’ luck ran out from there. Devon Anderson split a pair of foul shots for Owensboro, Lebanon’s Ronnie Boyce missed two free throws, and Sam Kearns made 1-of-2 charity tosses to provide the game’s final margin.
“I liked how we finished,” said Owensboro coach Mark Anderson, whose squad was playing the second leg of a three-games-in-three-days stretch. “It was a team effort. These guys are so resilient. They’re great guys and they come and work hard. They never think they’re out of the game.”
The league-leading Thoroughbreds also got contributions from Hays (17 points, five rebounds); Marty Hill (14 points, five assists); Kearns (12 points) and Montel James (11 points, six rebounds). Anderson also swatted five shots.
Owensboro shot 51.3% from the field, 11-of-29 shots from 3-point range (37.9%) and 23-of-33 at the foul line (69.7%) with 16 turnovers. The Thoroughbreds excelled in the open court, finishing with a 39-20 lead in fastbreak scoring.
Anderson credited his team’s veterans — Nunn, Eaves and Hays — for providing a calming influence during his team’s winning streak.
“The fact that we’ve had (Nunn and Eaves) now for two years, and throw Davon Hays in there, who was with us that first year, it gives us some of that quality veteran leadership that we need,” he said. “It’s been great.”
Thompson finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to pace Lebanon, while Boyce added 25 points and 11 boards. Jamel McAllister finished with 16 points, and Arsenio Arrington chipped in 13 points.
The Leprechauns made 44.2% of their shots from the floor, 6-of-20 from beyond the arc (30%) and 28-of-36 at the free-throw line (77.8%) with 19 turnovers. Despite claiming a 51-42 rebounding edge, Lebanon claimed only a 14-10 advantage in second-chance scoring and held a 42-38 edge in paint production.
The Thoroughbreds play again Sunday afternoon when they travel to face the Kokomo Bobcats, and Owensboro expects another challenge against a division foe.
“The Midwest division, in my opinion, is the toughest in the TBL, top to bottom,” Anderson said. “You look at it — the Upper, the Lower — every game is a contest. It’s crazy. It’s a battle. You can’t take a night off in the TBL in the Midwest.”
LEBANON29 26 25 30 — 110
OWENSBORO30 26 25 33 — 114
Lebanon (110) — Thompson 27, Boyce 25, McAllister 16, Arrington 13, Brooks 9, Seagears 9, Smith 6, Rowe 5.
Owensboro (114) — Nunn 24, Eaves 23, Hays 17, Hill 14, Kearns 12, James 11, Anderson 5, Savoy 4, Arellano 2, Griffith 2.
