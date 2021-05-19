Two men and a woman were found shot to death outside a residence in the 5700 block of Kentucky 62 West in Ohio County on Wednesday afternoon.
Corey King, public affairs for KSP's Henderson post, said the nearest town was McHenry, but the home wasn't near anything else.
He said the Ohio County Sheriff's Department received a call about 4:30 p.m. saying that a barn was on fire.
When deputies responded, they found the three bodies on the opposite side of the residence from the barn.
The barn, King said, was badly damaged by the fire.
He said the bodies hadn't been moved by 8 p.m. and police weren't sure if they were dealing with a triple homicide or a murder-suicide.
It was being treated simply as a death investigation until more evidence could be gathered, King said.
He said search warrants were being executed so police could further their investigation.
King said the barn was still too hot for anyone to enter at 8 p.m.
Firefighters were cooling it down with water Wednesday evening.
But King said it would be several hours before anyone could safely enter the barn.
Two arson investigators were on the scene, he said.
King said he didn't know the names or ages of the deceased.
