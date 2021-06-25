One of the most important ways our community connects is at our Chamber’s Monthly Rooster Booster.
Since March of 2020, we have not been able to gather at our iconic Convention Center on the Ohio River.
This coming Thursday, July 1, we will all meet there once again to celebrate the great things going on in our community, to be with one another with the view of the Blue Bridge in the background and to remember one of the important pieces of our community’s quality of life … that being together makes us stronger no matter where we work or live.
Nowhere else can you find a monthly 7:30 a.m. meeting where crowds of up to 500 people come back month after month to see friends, meet new people and grow their businesses, organizations and careers.
Speaker after speaker has commented through the years how overwhelmed they were with Greater Owensboro’s community pride and commitment.
We were proud to be able to continue our Rooster Boosters through the Covid period, when health directives prohibited large gatherings, and are so grateful to the sponsors who continued to support us and to the thousands of viewers we reached every month. It was making the best of a bad situation. That is what our members did each day through the pandemic. So we felt a call to ensure that at least one thing could be counted on.
Chamber staff member Hannah Thurman took it upon herself in late April 2020 to create a professional-grade technical production each month. And the productions took countless hours, sleepless nights and ingenuity — on top of everything else she was doing. We had people around the country call to ask us what production company we used for Rooster Booster. It wasn’t a company … it was Hannah.
Chad Benefield, our monthly emcee, put in countless hours to ensure that we gave our sponsors, speakers and programs extra exposure to help them through. He performed from his home, on location, from his studio … he kept us engaged and entertained in a format where that is nearly impossible. He is a master.
But now, we cannot wait to be back together in person, in the same room with our colleagues, our friends, people who are like family. We hope to see everyone next week when Kentucky Wesleyan is our sponsor and we gather to have a celebration of all of our upcoming community festivals.
It is time to take a collective breath, to hug one another and to celebrate all we have missed. Going forward, there will be no doubt that we did miss it.
