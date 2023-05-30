The city of Elizabethtown shook over Memorial Day weekend from a world-wide premiere event for military re-enactments.
World War II re-enactors took to the field at the Elizabethtown Nature Park and with it, the last fully operational German Tiger tank, which had its premiere firing Friday night, organizer Larry Vance said.
“We were so packed out there wasn’t anyway of getting a count on it,” he said of the ceremonies and the first battle. “The Tiger was the big draw on all of this.”
An elite piece of military equipment during World War II, only a handful of Tiger tanks still exist in the world and none, other than the one in Elizabethtown this weekend, can fire.
“To know that and to see them come and then you heard it,” he said. “It is an awesome piece of war equipment. It was the most feared on the battlefield in World War II.”
The turnout was better than anticipated, Vance said.
“The weather big time helped,” he said. “But the Tiger tank, no one has ever seen it in action, so we had a lot of people come out to see it. They did not disappoint.”
The noise from the Tiger tank is what drew the Massengill family, of Rineyville, to the nature park.
The family was shopping nearby and could hear the tank and other gunfire from the re-enactment, Kevin Massengill said.
“We just wanted to stop by and see it,” he said. “We weren’t aware of it until this morning. We stopped by to take a look and show the kids a little bit of history.”
Kevin and Rebecca Massengill brought their three children, Emma, Jacob and Alexander, who took time to tour the camp setup and learn from re-enactors about the weaponry and other aspects of the soldiers during World War II.
And while the family enjoyed the re-enactment, it also gave Emma pause.
“It’s kind of sad, because so many people died,” she said of the war.
Charlie Klingenfus, 5, enjoyed the tank and the Kona Ice vendor at the event.
“It was pretty cool seeing the Tiger tank and the U.S. tank,” his father, Benjamin Klingenfus, said. “It was really fascinating seeing it all.”
Benjamin said Charlie had three great-grandparents who served during World War II, side.
“His great-grandfather on (Michelle’s) side was wounded on D-Day and on my side my grandmother was a nurse in the European theater and my grandfather on my other side was in the South Pacific,” he said. “He’s got a lot of family that fought in World War II.”
The family came to the event to share that history with their young son, Benjamin said.
The tie to history is a draw for many observers, but especially for the re-enactors, Will Clark said.
“I really enjoy getting to come out and teach the public about a time in history that’s really, for one, forgotten and a real valuable piece of knowledge,” he said. “This is our oldest generation, these guys who did what we’re portraying out here, and those stories don’t need to be forgotten because they’re starting to slip away more and more every day.
“It’s our duty, guys like us who have this interest in it, to go to this extent and put the money and time into it to tell those stories,” he added.
Clark, 17, of Frankfort, said re-enactments provide an extremely unique perspective of that era.
“It’s a little bit of a weird thing for some people, I can understand why, but it’s teaching military history and it’s thing a lot of people find pretty fascinating because it’s not every day you get to see tanks, vehicles, machine guns and weapons that were used by our military 80 years ago,” he said. “It’s not something you see every day.”
