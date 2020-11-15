Timed parking still a worry for downtown workers

Since beginning her hostess job five years ago at Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits, Emiley Fallaway has had to be vigilant about how long her car remained in one of the downtown timed parking spaces.
Fallaway said she and her coworkers have had the constant worry about being cited by the Owensboro Police Department, which adds extra stress to their day.
“It’s been about a year ago,” said Fallaway about the last time she was ticketed for overstaying in a timed parking spot. “They were nice here and our boss actually paid it for us. ‘Cause a lot of people around that time got ticketed. We were in the middle of a lunch rush. We couldn’t go move our cars. Even if you park blocks away, it’s still two-hour parking.”
For other downtown workers such as Gracie Morrison, there is still the option of the downtown parking garages, which have timed and untimed spaces.
Morrison, who’s employed at the Creme Coffee House downtown, said she was parked Thursday in one of the timed parking spaces inside the Daviess Street parking garage.
“I know I have a two-hour span so I usually have to leave, and then go pull my car up, or back or wherever I can,” Morrison said. “It can be a hassle because this is a coffee shop and we get busy.”
The city charges $10 for violating its timed weekday parking spaces, which are marked by signs designating two hours, one hour or 30 minutes. The time limits are removed from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and there are no time restrictions during the weekends.
Fallaway said she hasn’t noticed OPD’s parking enforcement officer patrolling the downtown area as much in recent months.
“I still park on the street and if I see her then I’ll move my car,” Fallaway said. “But I haven’t seen her in a while.”
According to city and OPD officials, downtown parking enforcement has taken a back seat this year because of the inability to chalk tires and the COVID-19 pandemic that has placed priorities elsewhere.
According to the city, it has received $14,031 in parking fines from January through October. Of that number, $324 has been from timed parking violations.
OPD has been unable to physically chalk tires since a federal court ruled in April 2019 that the method was unconstitutional.
However, Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the agency is looking into electronic chalking as a parking enforcement alternative.
In the meantime, Boggess said digital photography is being utilized to monitor timed spaces.
“The time violations are still enforceable; we just can no longer use the chalk to do so,” Boggess said. “It’s one of those things that’s not enforced as heavily right now.”
The city does have a parking committee that has been tasked with coming up with alternative ways such as metering systems to monitor downtown parking. However, it’s been at least a year since that committee has met.
The city has maintained that the goal of the timed parking is to create turnover for downtown businesses and is not meant to be a revenue generator.
