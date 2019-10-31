• Macedonia Baptist Church Quilting Ministry will host its annual Quilt Show & Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 4839 Millers Mill Road. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no admission charge for the show, and lunch is donations only. All proceeds go toward the purchase of fabric and supplies that support the ministry.
• The fourth annual Kolok Sculpture Studio Open House is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kolok Wood and Stone Gallery/Studio, 2901 Veach Road.
Meet Owensboro sculptor Bill Kolok to view the creative workings of his inner studio filled with original wall hangings, stone and wood sculptures. This event is free and family-friendly.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree open mic starts at 6 p.m. at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• The Connecting Women 2019 Conference is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Guest speakers are Margaret Feinberg and Liz Curtis Higgs. For tickets, go to www.connectingministries.org/owensboro-2019.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Escanaba in da Moonlight Dinner Review begins at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Meal and show tickets are $30 ($22.50 for members of TWO). Tickets may be obtained by calling 270-683-5333 or at www.theatreworkshop.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.