Today is Thursday, July 6, the 187th day of 2023. There are 178 days left in the year.
On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.
In 1483, England’s King Richard III was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.
In 1854, the first official meeting of the Republican Party took place in Michigan.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Singer Gene Chandler is 83. Actor Burt Ward is 78. Former President George W. Bush is 77.
Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 77. Actor Fred Dryer is 77. Actor Shelley Hack is 76. Actor Nathalie Baye is 75. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 72. Actor Allyce Beasley is 72. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 71. Actor Grant Goodeve is 71. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 69. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 68. Actor Casey Sander is 68. Country musician John Jorgenson is 67. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 66. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay (doo-GAY’) is 66. Actor-writer Jennifer Saunders is 65. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 64. Actor Pip Torrens is 63. Actor Brian Posehn is 57. Actor Robb Derringer is 56. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 55. Actor Brian Van Holt is 54. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. TV host Josh Elliott is 52. Rapper 50 Cent is 48. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry (MOHR’-ee) are 45. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 44. Actor Eva (EH’-vuh) Green is 43. Actor Gregory Smith is 40. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 38. Rock singer Kate Nash is 36. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 33. San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is 31. NBA star Zion Williamson is 23.
