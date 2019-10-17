Today is Friday, Oct. 18, the 291st day of 2019. There are 74 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Oct. 18, 1977, West German commandos stormed a hijacked Lufthansa jetliner on the ground in Mogadishu, Somalia, freeing all 86 hostages and killing three of the four hijackers.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U-S.
In 1931, inventor Thomas Alva Edison died in West Orange, New Jersey, at age 84.
In 1944, Soviet troops invaded Czechoslovakia during World War II.
In 1962, James D. Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins were honored with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology for determining the double-helix molecular structure of DNA.
In 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Richard Nixon’s veto.
In 2001, CBS News announced that an employee in anchorman Dan Rather’s office had tested positive for skin anthrax.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Author Terry McMillan is 68. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59. Singer-actor Ne-Yo is 40. Actress-model Freida Pinto is 35. Actor Zac Efron is 32. TV personality Bristol Palin is 29.
THOUGHT FOR TODAY: “Only those ideas that are least truly ours can be adequately expressed in words.” — Henri Bergson, French philosopher (1859-1941).
