Local sports

Boys' high school golf

KHSAA State Championships, First round, Bowling Green Country Club

High school football

Apollo at Henderson County, 7 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Talladega, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 3, Suzuka, Japan, ESPNU, 9:55 p.m.

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, Suzuka, Japan, ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Ottawa at Toronto, ESPNews, 6 p.m.

College football

Lafayette at Princeton, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, FS1, 9 p.m.

College hockey

Air Force at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

College soccer (Men's)

Maryland at Michigan State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Michigan State at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, Golf, 3 a.m.

European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, Golf, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, Wake County, N.C., Golf, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, second round, Houston, Golf, 2 p.m.

European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, Rome, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Playoffs: Welterweight and Women's Lightweight, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball

N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 1, TBS, 7 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Utah at New Orleans, NBA, 7 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Italy, Pool B, Toyota, Japan, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.(Saturday)

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: France vs. Iceland, Reykjavík, Iceland, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Cuba, Washington, FS1, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.

WTA: The Tianjin Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 10 p.m.

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

High school football

Apollo at Henderson County, WLME-FM 102.7; WSON 860-AM, 7 p.m.

