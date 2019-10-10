Local sports
Boys' high school golf
KHSAA State Championships, First round, Bowling Green Country Club
High school football
Apollo at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Talladega, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 3, Suzuka, Japan, ESPNU, 9:55 p.m.
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, Suzuka, Japan, ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)
CFL
Ottawa at Toronto, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
College football
Lafayette at Princeton, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Colorado State at New Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, FS1, 9 p.m.
College hockey
Air Force at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Maryland at Michigan State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Michigan State at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
Golf
European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, Golf, 3 a.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, Golf, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, Wake County, N.C., Golf, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, second round, Houston, Golf, 2 p.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, Rome, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Mixed Martial Arts
PFL Playoffs: Welterweight and Women's Lightweight, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Major League Baseball
N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 1, TBS, 7 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Utah at New Orleans, NBA, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Italy, Pool B, Toyota, Japan, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.(Saturday)
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: France vs. Iceland, Reykjavík, Iceland, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Cuba, Washington, FS1, 6 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.
WTA: The Tianjin Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Apollo at Henderson County, WLME-FM 102.7; WSON 860-AM, 7 p.m.
